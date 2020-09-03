Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Mansion Up For Sale As Nets Rumours Gather Momentum

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is reportedly looking to sell his San Antonio mansion. The news comes amid rumours about his term with the Spurs ending, as reports state the 71-year-old might move to the Brooklyn Nets. Popovich tried to sell his house last year but pulled it off-market in January.

Also read | Gregg Popovich impersonates Donald Trump, labels Spurs playoff streak end 'FAKE NEWS'

Gregg Popovich mansion in San Antonio up for sale amid rumours about Brooklyn Nets

Gregg Popovich’s mansion in San Antonio is back on the market, per https://t.co/9Wf393DRHW pic.twitter.com/Mmg9YOI28K — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 2, 2020

As per Refin, Popovich's house boasts four bedrooms and 5.5 baths. The entire Don Craighead estate is custom built and features stunning floor to ceiling windows allowing natural lighting. The house comes with a completely equipped kitchen and family room with high ceilings.

Since the last few months, rumours about Popovich moving to coach the Nets have surfaced. While no official source backed these rumours, the rumours resurfaced after the head coach listed his 9,600 sq. ft. mansion in San Antonio for sale. As per Outkick, the mansion is listed at a significantly reduced price. This sparked questions about his time with the Spurs, and whether he will move to the Nets.

Popovich, who started his coaching career in 1973, has been coaching the Spurs since 1994. Last month, Popovich was asked about whether he will continue to coach the Spurs, to which he replied with a "Why wouldn't I?" According to CNBC, Spurs CEO, RC Buford stated that he is "under the assumption" that Popovich will return to coach them for the 2020-21 season. However, Buford added that he does not know if Popovich has relayed anything else to their General Manager Brian Wright. "Pop’s shown nothing other than how we’re going to build our team for next year," Buford added.

Also read | Gregg Popovich coaching: Spurs’ Popovich wears face covering for game

Popovich has been with the Spurs for decades, leading the Spurs to five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014). He is also one of the few coaches along with Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, John Kundla and Pat Riley to have won five or more championships. This season, the team missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in 23 years. While the Spurs are looking to rebuild, so are the Brooklyn Nets, having signed big-name icons such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Also read | NBA coach salary: How much do NBA coaches like Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers make in a year?

LA Times @DanWoikeSports: "league sources, including those familiar with the Nets and Spurs, expecting Brooklyn to explore bringing the NBA’s biggest coaching name — Gregg Popovich — to the Nets’ sidelines. Brooklyn, according to sources, almost certainly will be unsuccessful." — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) August 15, 2020

Last month, sources stated that while the Nets might pursue Popovich, they might not succeed in convincing him. Along with Buford, Nets general manager Sean Marks (who won two titles under Popovich as a player and assistant), has also shut down rumours about Popovich joining their team.

Also read | Popovich had reservations, but Spurs coach ready for restart: Gregg Popovich coaching

(Image credits: AP)