POR Vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers (POR) will go up against the Chicago Bulls (CHI) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, January 6 at 9:00 AM IST. The game will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Here is our POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction, top picks and POR vs CHI Dream11 team.

POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction: POR vs CHI Dream11 team and preview

The Chicago Bulls would enter the contest following a 118-108 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Zach LaVine shone during the games as he dropped 39 points in 39 minutes on Monday. With the win, Chicago moved to the eleventh spot of the Eastern Conference standings, improving their record to three wins and four losses.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, lost their last game to the Golden State Warriors. Former league MVP Stephen Curry buried the team by scoring 62 points singlehandedly, despite efforts by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Despite the loss, the Trail Blazers are currently at the seventh spot of the Western Conference table with a win-loss record of 3-3.

POR vs CHI live: POR vs CHI schedule

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction: Squad list

POR vs CHI Dream11: Portland Trail Blazers squad

Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr

POR vs CHI Dream11: Chicago Bulls squad

Ryan Arcidiacono, Wendell Carter Jr, Devon Dotson, Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Adam Mokoka, Otto Porter Jr, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Denzel Valentine, Coby White, Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young

POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Jones Jr

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine, Thaddeus Young, Wendell Carter Jr

POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction: POR vs CHI Dream11 team

Point Guards: Damian Lillard

Shooting Guards: Zach LaVine, Garrett Temple

Small Forwards: Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Jones Jr

Power Forwards: Thaddeus Young

Centre: Wendell Carter Jr, Enes Kanter

POR vs CHI live: POR vs CHI match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favourites to win the game.

always ready ✈️ pic.twitter.com/tl4LTWLnCz — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 4, 2021

Note: The POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction and POR vs CHI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The POR vs CHI Dream11 team and POR vs CHI match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

