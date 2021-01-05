POR Vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

Quick links:
The Portland Trail Blazers (POR) will go up against the Chicago Bulls (CHI) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, January 6 at 9:00 AM IST. The game will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Here is our POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction, top picks and POR vs CHI Dream11 team.
The Chicago Bulls would enter the contest following a 118-108 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Zach LaVine shone during the games as he dropped 39 points in 39 minutes on Monday. With the win, Chicago moved to the eleventh spot of the Eastern Conference standings, improving their record to three wins and four losses.
The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, lost their last game to the Golden State Warriors. Former league MVP Stephen Curry buried the team by scoring 62 points singlehandedly, despite efforts by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Despite the loss, the Trail Blazers are currently at the seventh spot of the Western Conference table with a win-loss record of 3-3.
Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr
Ryan Arcidiacono, Wendell Carter Jr, Devon Dotson, Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Adam Mokoka, Otto Porter Jr, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Denzel Valentine, Coby White, Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favourites to win the game.
always ready ✈️ pic.twitter.com/tl4LTWLnCz— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 4, 2021
Note: The POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction and POR vs CHI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The POR vs CHI Dream11 team and POR vs CHI match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
