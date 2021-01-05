NBA 2K21 1.07 Update Patch Notes Make Visual Change To The Park

Visual Concepts has released a new update for its latest instalment in the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K21. The new NBA 2K21 update focuses on implementing some much-needed fixes and improving the performance on gaming consoles. While the official list of patch notes is not released by the developer, it is learnt that the update has finally deployed a visual change to The Park. So, let us take a look at all the changes coming with the latest NBA 2K21 1.07 update.

NBA 2K21 patch notes

It should be noted that Visual Concepts hasn't released the official patch notes for the NBA 2K21 new update. However, a number of NBA 2K21 fans have been taking to social media platforms to highlight some of the changes observed so far. Here's a look at some of the changes you can expect with the NBA 2K21 update:

Changes made to players:

Bradley Beal

Ben Simmons

Richaun Holmes

Draymond Green

Alex Smaigalic

Kemba Walker

Derozan – Pandemic P (not with the braids)

Hassan Whiteside

Markieff Morris

Update to courts

Hawks

Blazers

Mavs

Hornets

Raptors

Suns

Cavs

Thunder

Other changes

A visual change has been made to the Park

An exploit with the college badge has been reportedly fixed

Reports of old shoot meter making a comeback. (This hasn't been confirmed yet)

Other bug fixes and stability improvements

The new NBA 2K21 update weighs in at about 23 GB on the Xbox One, while the PlayStation 4 version is around 21 GB.

How to update NBA 2K21?

Update NBA 2K21 on PS4

Step 1: Choose the NBA 2K21 Icon from the PlayStation home screen.

Step 2: Press ‘Options’ on the controller and hit ‘Check for Update’.

Step 3: If a new update is available, it will start downloading.

Update NBA 2K21 on Xbox One

Step 1: Select ‘My Games and Apps’ from the Xbox home screen.

Step 2: Under ‘Manage/Queue’, select the ‘Updates’ option.

Step 3: If any new update is available, it will show up on the screen. Click on the update and hit the ‘Menu’ button on your controller.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Update Game’ option to update the game.

