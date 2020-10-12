Rajon Rondo Becomes The First Player To Win An NBA Championship With Lakers AND Celtics

Western Conference giants Los Angeles Lakers secured their 17th NBA title on Sunday night after beating the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers won the series 4-2 to clinch the NBA championship and Rajon Rondo made some unique history in the process. The 34-year-old became the first player to win an NBA title with both the Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Claims Fourth NBA Finals MVP, Closes In On Michael Jordan's Record Of SIX

Lakers 2020 championship: Rajon Rondo’s NBA championships with Celtics and Lakers

In the deciding game against the Heat, Rajon Rondo scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists as well in 30 minutes of play. Signed on a two-year $2.6 million contract, Rajon Rondo has proven considerable bang for buck this season. The Lakers finally put away a dangerous and worthy Miami Heat team 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Rajon Rondo is the first player in NBA History to win a title with the Boston Celtics AND Los Angeles Lakers pic.twitter.com/j9gAB6vRHz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020

ALSO READ: LeBron James FaceTimes Mother Gloria Right After Winning Fourth NBA Championship Title

Rajon Rondo Celtics career and honours

The Lakers have now won 17 NBA championships, tying the Boston Celtics for the most in league history. Rajon Rondo began his professional career with the Boston Celtics after being acquired by Eastern Conference giants on the night of the 2006 NBA Draft in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. Rondo then won his first NBA title in his second season with the Boston Celtics, their 17th, ironically beating Los Angeles in the 2008 NBA Finals.

During Rajon Rondo’s Celtics career, which spanned 2006-2014, he became a four-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-Defensive Team member. Rondo also ranks fourth in Celtics history for assists and third in steals. Back in December 2014, Rondo was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and before joining the Lakers in 2018, spent a year each with the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Becomes First Player To Win NBA Finals MVP With Three Different Teams

Although Hall of Fame forward Clyde Lovellette won the NBA title with the then-Minneapolis Lakers in 1954 before winning championships with the Celtics in 1963 and 1964, Rondo became the first player to ever do so with the LA Lakers franchise. It’s taken Rajon Rondo 12 years to win his second NBA title since his first triumph with the Celtics in 2008 but it could be the final piece of his Hall of Fame resume.

ALSO READ: Analysis: LeBron James Has Done It Again, And Did It His Way

Image Credits - Lakers Instagram