Steph Curry Return Date Announced As Warriors Star Set To Face Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors have finally confirmed the much-anticipated 'Steph Curry return date'. The franchise announced on Wednesday that Stephen Curry will make his much-awaited return to the Warriors lineup on Thursday night (Friday IST) to face the defending champions Toronto Raptors.

Also Read | Steph Curry Return Date: NBA Return After Injury Set To Be Vs Washington Wizards In March: Report

Steph Curry return date: Curry to return for Warriors vs Raptors

Stephen Curry will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/BIYevShRs6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

Stephen Curry injured his left hand back in October 2019 and was expected to be back in action by early March. Earlier, reports suggested that Curry would make his return on Sunday night (Monday IST) against Washington Wizards. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ruled out his return stating Steph Curry failed to complete the required number of scrimmages.

Stephen Curry, since, participated in a successful practice session with Warriors' G-League affiliate side Santa Cruz. Curry was even reportedly involved in a five-on-five scrimmage with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Also Read | Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Steph Curry Return Date

Steph Curry return date: Steph Curry G League practice session

Steph Curry return date: Warriors vs Raptors to excite supporters

A 'Steph Curry injury' meant the 31-year-old was restricted to just four games this season and was averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists before picking up the injury. Returning after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the 31-year-old took to social media to express his excitement.

Steph Curry return date: Star expresses delight over return

With Curry at the helm, Warriors opened the new season 1-3 (win-loss). However, since then, the six-time NBA champions have really struggled, currently languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference. The currently hold the league's worst 14-48 (win-loss) record. While a playoff berth for this season appears out of bounds, Stephen Curry's return could just signal an upturn of form for the Warriors.

Also Read | Steph Curry Return Date: Steve Kerr Casts Fresh Doubts Over Star's Return Against Wizards

Steph Curry return date: Warriors vs Raptors and more hurdles for Curry

Warriors will host the Raptors on Thursday night (Friday, 9:00 AM IST) at the Chase Center. The following four fixtures could be crucial for the Warriors and Stephen Curry as they would be up against the 76ers, Clippers, Nets and Eastern Conference leaders Bucks.

Also Read | Steph Curry Return Date: Warriors Star Practices With G League Side In Bid To Regain Fitness