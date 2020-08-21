Raptors President Masai Ujiri Releases Statement About Racism And 2019 Finals Altercation

Moments after the Toronto Raptors won their first-ever NBA title against the Golden State Warriors last June, their president Masai Ujiri was involved in an altercation with a guard at the arena. The Raptors president was stopped by Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland, which resulted in a short scuffle. Earlier this week, Ujiri's legal team released a video showing that Strickland was the aggressor in the incident.

Masai Ujiri racism incident: Masai Ujiri's statement on NBA 2019 Finals altercation

The officer had earlier filed a lawsuit against Masai Ujiri. This Tuesday, Ujiri and his legal time countered the lawsuit at the US District Court in Oakland, California. In his statement, Ujiri referred to the Raptors' win as an "exhilarating moment of achievement", not just for the organization, but for Toronto, Canada, and him personally, especially as he looked back at his long journey in the NBA.

"Yet, unfortunately, I was reminded in that moment that despite all of my hard work and success, there are some people, including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement," Ujiri stated, "And, there's only one indisputable reason why that is the case — because I am Black."

While at the NBA bubble, the Raptors have been vocal about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. During a video conference, Kyle Lowry spoke about Ujiri's altercation, detailing why it was important for the Raptors to show support, and how their support is meant to speak about different kinds of problems. "It [the video] shows why we're supportive of the social injustices that are going on right now," Lowry said. "It shows why we're supportive of the Black Lives Matter."

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka also stated that the incident should not have taken place at all. "It's kind of sad, because honestly, I don't think anybody believed in Masai when he said he was innocent," Ibaka said. He added that no matter where people come from, things should never happen this way, no matter someone's colour or origin. He was glad everyone saw what actually happened that day, and also made them realise the fight is far from over. However, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Ray Kelly, stated that the video is "a snippet of all the video that is out there," and they will continue to stand by what they said.

Masai Ujiri's legal team has released body camera footage of his encounter with a security worker at Oracle Arena after the Raptors won the NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/56XWMpZy0P — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) August 19, 2020

The video showed Strickland instigating the altercation, which doesn't line up with the lawsuit he filed. The deputy pushed Ujiri first and did so a second time when Ujiri tried to explain himself. The video ends after Ujiri made contact with the guard.

"We are mindful this remains before the courts, but we have always maintained that the claims made against Masai are baseless and entirely without merit," the Raptors statement read. Ujiri's legal team added that the Raptors president was "not an aggressor" and was actually the "recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions". They explained that the incident "cast a pall over what should have been a night of celebration".

They further acknowledged that while Ujiri is backed by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and the Raptors in his fight against injustice, others do not have access to similar resources. However, they maintained that "this a spurious legal action that MLSE, the NBA, and especially Masai should not be facing."

Strickland's lawsuit accuses Ujiiri of inflicting injuries to his head, jaw, chin and teeth. The lawsuit further alleges that the deputy has “suffered, and will continue to suffer, physical, mental, emotional, and economic injuries, including, but not limited to, lost wages, lost opportunity for financial gain, future earning capacity, and past and future medical care and expenses.” In the video, Strickland cusses at Ujiri and tells him to back up. Ujiri questions him back, asking why he was pushed, stating that he is the president of the Raptors.

The Raptors are currently at the NBA bubble and are leading 2-0 against the Brooklyn Nets during the opening-round playoff series. They last defeated the Nets with a 104-99 scoreline. Their third game is scheduled for Friday, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST).

