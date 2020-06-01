Raptors President Masai Ujiri Calls Out Racism In Wake Of George Floyd's Death

As protesters continue to seek justice for George Floyd, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri shared his opinion on the tragic incident and racism in America. Ujiri concluded that following Floyd's death last week, conversations about racism can no longer be avoided. In a column published by the Globe and Mail, Ujiri expressed his opinion on Floyd being murdered by a Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck till he stopped struggling.

In his letter, Ujiri recalled the recent death of Ahmaud Arbery. He was an African American man who was shot while he was jogging in Georgia. He even mentioned Breonna Taylor, a dark-skinned woman, who was shot in her home in Kentucky by the police. Ujiri said that when a tragedy like this occurs, people rage about it. However, the headlines recede sooner or later and the world moves on. As per Ujiri, this cycle needs to stop.

He referred to the sense of helplessness everyone is feeling. Ujiiri insisted that everyone's voice matters, especially if one is a leader or an influential figure, and especially if they are white. As per Ujiri, leaders have to be bold enough to state the obvious and call out racism. However, he emphasises that 'the conversation can no longer be avoided because it is hard.'

While he admitted that the police have a tough job, they are here to protect everyone. He recalled the video that captured Floyd's death, saying that there no protection or peace when the officer killed Floyd. All he could see was indifference and law and order should not mean 'deadly suppression of people of colour; it should mean preserving a society so we can all feel free and safe, to live in peace with each other'.

Various other athletes and authoritative figures have chosen to raise their voice against Floyd's death. This included NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Steve Nash, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and LA Lakers LeBron James among many others. While protests continue, the former officer Chauvin has been arrested and charged for third-degee murder and manslaughter.

