REV Vs KZN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Game Preview

Reyer Venezia will be squaring off against BC Unics Kazan in a Week 1 game of the EuroCup 2020. The match is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST on October 1, 2020, at the Palasport Taliercio stadium in Venice, Italy. Here is our REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction, REV vs KZN Dream11 team and REV vs KZN Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Hassan Whiteside Trolled By Fans On Twitter For Not Knowing How USA Time Zones Work

Round 1 will come to an end tonight with the below match-ups!🙌



Which teams will take the big WIN?#RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/jnBFBm6ZZJ — 7DAYS EuroCup (@EuroCup) September 30, 2020



REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Reyer Venezia and BC Unics Kazan will be starting off their 2020-2021 season with a game against each other tomorrow. Both teams are in group A of the EuroCup Basketball league this season. In last year's season, Reyer Venezia finished at the top of the table for group B with eight wins and two losses from their ten matches. BC Unics Kazan also ended their 2019 - 2020 season with a top of the table finish. They were placed in group C and managed six wins and four losses from the ten games they played.

Reyer Venezia's last game was against new Basket Brindisi in a Lega Basket Serie A regular-season game. Reyer Venezia won the game with a 75-67 point difference. They will be much fresher coming into this game considering that BC Unics Kazan's last game was in March this year.

Also Read | Kevin Durant Invites Nets Teammate Kyrie Irving As First Guest On New Podcast 'The ETCs'

REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Reyer Venezia predicted starting lineup

Andrea De Nicolao (PG), Stefano Tonut (SG), Austin Daye (PF), Valerio Mazzola (C), Jeremy Chappell (SF)

BC Unics Kazan predicted starting lineup

Isaiah Canaan (PG), Jamar Smith (SG), John Holland (SF), Jordan Morgan (PF), John Brown III(C)

REV vs KZN Key Players

Reyer Venezia (REV) – Key Players

Andrea De Nicolao (PG)

Davide Casarin (SG)

Stefano Tonut (SF)

Kazan (KZN) – Key Players

Isaiah Canaan (PG)

Jamar Smith (SG)

Evgeniy Kolesnikov (SF)

Also Read | LeBron James Pleads With Fans To Vote After The Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

REV vs KZN Dream11 team

Isaiah Canaan (PG)

Jamar Smith (SG)

John Holland (SF)

Jordan Morgan (PF), Austin Daye (PF), Valerio Mazzola (PF)

Mitchell Watt (C), John Brown III (C)

REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction

According to our REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction, BC Unics Kazan will win the game.

Also Read | LeBron James, Maverick Carter Sign Four-year Movie Deal With Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal

Note: The REV vs KZN Dream11 prediction and REV vs KZN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The REV vs KZN Dream11 team and REV vs KZN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Reyer Venezia Twitter