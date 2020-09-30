Hassan Whiteside Trolled By Fans On Twitter For Not Knowing How USA Time Zones Work

Portland Trail Blazers Hassan Whiteside is fast running the risk of becoming the new NBA meme after his supposed 'fake' tweet gained traction on social media. After Tuesday's presidential debate between Republican candidate and current US President, Donald Trump and Democrat leader, Joe Biden, a host of athletes flocked to social media to express their views for the upcoming Presidential Elections. An NSFW tweet supposedly from Hassan Whiteside went viral on where the 31-year-old claimed he won't be able to live in America for another four years, instead, he will be moving to Hawaii.

Also Read | Lakers Fans Divided Over Leaked "classic" Blue And White Throwback Jersey

Fans react to 'Hassan White Hawaii' tweet

Fans were quick to roast the Trail Blazers star over the fact that Hawaii happens to be a part of the United States. Unsurprisingly, this paved the way for a flurry of hilarious reactions on Twitter:

At this point we have to consider if Hassan whiteside ever got any education pic.twitter.com/s8biaEhdqY — conaire (@Tatum2021MVP) September 30, 2020

put Hassan Whiteside Tweet Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/BALP3QdAr9 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 30, 2020

Hassan Whiteside says he’s going to move out of the country.



To Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/OjhpmplTzw — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) September 30, 2020

Also Read | Delonte West Checks Into Rehab; Reunites With His Mother In Dallas Via Ex-boss Mark Cuban

Hassan Whiteside says he’s going to move out of the country.



To Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/OjhpmplTzw — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) September 30, 2020

If Hassan says Hawaii is not in America, then it’s not in America. He’s never done anything wrong in his life! Leave him alone barstool!! — Meli🇲🇽 (@melissacamara) September 30, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Law Passed In California, Bans Taking Unauthorised Photos Of Accident Sites

Unfortunately for Whiteside, this was only the start of the now-viral "Hassan Whiteside meme". The former Miami Heat star took to Twitter later that night, stating the tweet is just a fabricated piece of work. Whiteside justified himself, highlighting the time the 'fake' tweet was posted, claiming "it's not even 9:36 where he's at."

This photoshopped more Fake news i see

It’s not even 9:36 where I’m at pic.twitter.com/x1Cas7ursE — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) September 30, 2020

The 31-year-old was heavily roasted for his comments with netizens claiming the NBA star apparently has some problem understanding time zones and the how it works on Twitter.

Check out some of the best comments from fans:

Hassan. Big fan. Please look up time zones. Please. — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) September 30, 2020

Hassan, when someone takes a screenshot it shows in their time zone not yours. Lol — Jarrod Plotnick (@JarrodPlotnick) September 30, 2020

put Hassan Whiteside Tweet Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/BALP3QdAr9 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 30, 2020

Hassan Whiteside is getting roasted for not knowing how time zones work 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qJpZjv7a8z — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Whiteside is widely expected to enter free agency this offseason. His contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season, during which he made a reported $27 million. He is coming off a stellar season for Portland, averaging 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 26.7 minutes. However, with Jusuf Nurkic expected to take the starting role next season, Whiteside could be in the hunt for a new challenge before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Portland Trail Blazers exited the NBA playoffs after a first-round 1-4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the best teams in the NBA bubble, the Trail Blazers qualified for the playoffs on the back of a stellar 8-1 record during the regular season in Orlando. After scoring a Game 1 victory over Western Conference leaders, the Lakers, Portland fell to 4 back-to-back defeats, which ended their 2019-20 campaign.

The Lakers advanced to the NBA finals after a 4-1 win over Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. They will face Miami Heat in the finals, which will start on Wednesday, September 30.

Also Read | NBA Reveals Incredible-looking Finals Court From Disney Bubble In Orlando

(Image Credits: Hassan Whiteside Twitter, Instagram)