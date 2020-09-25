RM Vs ZRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Real Madrid Baloncesto (RM) are all set to face off against Basket Zaragoza (ZRG) in a regular-season game of the Spanish Liga ACB. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:15 am IST on September 26 at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Here is our RM vs ZRG Dream11 prediction, RM vs ZRG Dream11 team and RM vs ZRG playing 11 prediction.

Also Read | Is Delonte West Homeless? Doc Rivers, NBPA, Former Teammates Lend Support To Ex-NBA Star

🏠🔙 ¡Hoy volvemos a nuestra casa; volvemos al WiZink! Enfrente tendremos al @CasademontZGZ, el primero de los 2 rivales de la doble jornada de @ACBCOM.

🧐 Todos los detalles, en la PREVIA: https://t.co/9HuIOeYvuZ pic.twitter.com/YI7Naa2y6x — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) September 25, 2020

RM vs ZRG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Real Madrid Baloncesto ended last season on a high, winning 18 of their 23 matches and finishing in second place in the regular season. So far this year, they have won the one match they've played, putting them in sixth place on the league table. Real Madrid won their first Spanish Liga contest against San Sebastian Gipuzkoa by an amazing 86-70 margin. Sergio Llull scored 18 points while Trey Thompkins, Nicolas Laprovittola and Jaycee Carroll scored 11 each to help the side to victory.

Meanwhile, Basket Zaragoza are currently in 14th place, having lost their first and only match so far. Basket Zaragoza lost their first Spanish Liga match by a margin of 91-86 vs Iberostar Tenerife who are currently in third place. Dylan Ennis and Dennis Jerome Seeley both scored 15 points apiece but could not take their team over the line.

Also Read | Charles Barkley Slammed On Social Media For Defending Police In Breonna Taylor Case

RM vs ZRG Dream11 prediction: Squad list

Real Madrid Baloncesto squad

Sergio Llull (PG/SG), Trey Thompkins (C), Jaycee Carroll (PG/SG), Nicolas Laprovittola (PG), Walter Tavares (C), Jeffery Taylor (SG/SF), Fabien Causeur (PG/SG), Gabriel Deck (C), Felipe Reyes (PF/C)

Basket Zaragoza squad

Dylan Ennis (PG), Dennis Jerome Seeley (PG), Tryggvi Hlinason (C), Rodrigo San Miguel (PG), Jonathan Barreiro (PF), Nicolas Jose Brussino (SG), Robin Benzing (SF/PF)

Also Read | Thomas Returns From Shoulder Injury To Lead Sun Past Aces

RM vs ZRG Dream11 team

Sergio Llull (SP), Dylan Ennis, Jaycee Carroll, Robin Benzing, Jeffery Taylor, Robin Benzing, Trey Thompkins, Walter Tavares

RM vs ZRG Dream11 prediction

According to our RM vs ZRG Dream11 prediction, Real Madrid Baloncesto will win the match.

Note: The RM vs ZRG Dream11 prediction and RM vs ZRG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RM vs ZRG Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Jamal Murray Channels Inner Michael Jordan With Incredible Layup, NBA Fans In Agreement

Image Credits: Real Madrid Baloncesto Twitter