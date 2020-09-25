Is Delonte West Homeless? Doc Rivers, NBPA, Former Teammates Lend Support To Ex-NBA Star

This week, fans spotted former NBA star Delonte West on the streets in Dallas, asking for money. In the photo shared, West looked homeless, walking around with a backpack on his shoulders. Fans shared the photo on Twitter, asking the NBA for help while some even tried to help West themselves.

However, according to previous reports, West hasn't been appreciative of the help offered, refusing to co-operate. This photo comes after West's disturbing video that had released in January, where the former NBA player was seen being beaten up on the streets of Washington.

Also read | LeBron James willing to break the bank for helping rumoured ex-rival Delonte West: Delonte West video

Is Delonte West homeless? Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson trying to help Delonte West

Can we really get Delonte West some help??? I’m so serious @NBA https://t.co/sPu8TLwIMy — B Weave🌊 (@_BWeaver) September 23, 2020

As per a recent TMZ Sports report, the NBA has been trying to help West out. LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, his former college teammate Jameer Nelson and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are reportedly making a proactive effort to help West out. While the reports have come in after the latest photo in Dallas, Doc Rivers, Nelson and the NBPA along with some other NBA players have been trying to help West for months.

Also read | What happened to Delonte West? Is Delonte West homeless? Details of BRUTAL Delonte West street fight

I feel bad for Delonte West only because he had it made and I think mental health and him absorbing all that negative energy destroyed his whole character ! — DJ Rich (@Chris_Aint_Shit) September 23, 2020

Just saw Delonte West and gave him some money. — Ariel ღ (@TasteSo_Yummy) September 21, 2020

What happened after the Delonte West street fight?

After the videos that surfaced in January which showed West being beaten up and bruised, multiple people reached out to help West out. Reports revealed that along with Nelson, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had been trying to keep in touch with West while trying to offer him help. West, however, did not accept their offers. Baller Median also reported that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was trying to get help for West.

The news confused fans, as the Lakers star and West shared a complicated relationship while they played together at the Cleveland Cavaliers. West was accused of having an affair with James' mom, Gloria, which West denied. However, in 2011, West was traded to the Celtics. James was the Round 1 No. 24 pick by the Celtics in 2004 and played eight seasons in the NBA.

Also read | Doc Rivers beomes first coach to blow 3-1 lead THRICE as Clippers choke series vs Nuggets

Delonte West NBA career

He played three seasons with the Celtics before heading to the Cavaliers in 2006. He played with James and the Cavaliers till 2010. West played his final NBA season (2011-12) with the Dallas Mavericks while averaging 9.7 points per game in his NBA career and shooting 44.8% from the field. In 2016, a fan met West outside a Jack In The Box outlet. When asked about being an NBA star, West stated that he wasn't "about that life anymore."

Also read | What happened to Delonte West? Is Delonte West homeless?

(Image credits: AP)