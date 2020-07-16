LeBron James' Living Conditions At NBA Bubble Revealed By Austin Rivers During IG Live

NBA players have constantly shared reviews of the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida around a month before the season is set to resume on July 30. While various NBA players have spoken about the accommodations, food and services provided at the bubble, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has not revealed details about his stay in Orlando. In a recent Instagram Live by Houston Rockets' Austin Rivers on SLAM's account, Rivers joked about James' hotel room.

Is LeBron James bubble room different from other players? Austin Rivers comments on LeBron James hotel room during SLAM IG live

LeBron's crib in the bubble is HUGE.



My guy @AustinRivers25 had jokes on our IG live today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pZZcNpge1G — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 15, 2020

NBA bubble: Austin Rivers on the LeBron James bubble room at Disney World

The Los Angeles Lakers are supposed to be staying at the Gran Destino Resort on the Disney campus. Rajon Rondo had shared updates about his hotel room with the Lakers, comparing it to a Motel 6. However, James is yet to tweet or share an Instagram story about his location. While people were wondering why James was not active on social media, Austin Rivers joked about James not staying where the other players were accommodated. To extend his joke, he turned the camera towards the nearest building, stating that the whole thing was James' room. The Rockets are staying at the Grand Floridian, which is located a short distance away from the Gran Destino Resort.

LeBron James bubble room: Fans react to Austin Rivers' IG Live

LeBron James bubble room: Why did James' security team and personal chef not accompany him?

In a recent NBA on TNT episode, Chris Haynes spoke about James' decision to not bring along his chef, masseuse and security team to the NBA bubble. As per Haynes, the three-time NBA champion wanted to show unity with his teammates. “He wants to make sure that he’s going through all the rigours as his teammates on this campus,” Haynes said. Before the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended, James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game. The Lakers will resume their NBA season with a game against LA Clippers on July 30, 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

