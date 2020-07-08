LeBron James Ain't Eating This: Isaiah Thomas Reacts To Dinner Offered In NBA Bubble

The NBA at Disney World announcement had basketball fans excited at the prospect of players enjoying a luxurious stay at the Disney World in Orlando, Florida. However, the initial impression, as shared by Denver Nuggets star Troy Daniels, suggests the reality may be far from expected. Troy Daniels shared a photo of the NBA bubble food on night one of his stay at Disney World and fans were far from impressed with what they saw.

Troy Daniels shares a glimpse of NBA bubble food

For most NBA fans, the NBA bubble food was more like the meal offered by an airline during a flight, not anywhere close to what was expected to be delivered at the Yacht Club hotel in the Disney World complex. The menu on night one reportedly featured the following: Fresh Garden Greens, Arugula, Watermelon, Pickled Red Onions, Goat Cheese with Raspberry Vinaigrette, Tomato and Mozzarella Caprese Salad, Italian Grilled Chicken with Natural Jus, Whitefish with Tomato and Dill Topping, Parmesan Polenta with Sundried Tomatoes, Pasta with Impossible Bolognese Sauce and Roasted Summer Vegetables.

Fans troll NBA's 'airline food' on social media

While the menu appeared extensive, the presentation of the food served left fans wanting for more from one of the most popular destination resorts in the world. Fyre Fest, middle school lunch, airline food, were some of the most commonly thrown jibes at the food offered to players inside the NBA bubble. Here's how fans reacted to Troy Daniels posting a photo of the NBA bubble food:

They really Eating air plane food — The best (@lamarmvp_08) July 8, 2020

Troy Daniels outside Lebron door after smelling fajitas.... pic.twitter.com/IV7LnLcr6G — K. (@kierajanae__) July 8, 2020

lebron still eating his five star meals looking at troy daniels’ paper bag lunch pic.twitter.com/YsjcOX3Kyb — bb 🕴🏾🌎 (@yslbran11) July 8, 2020

I think what we’ve learned tonight is that LeBron James and Troy Daniels continue to eat differently — åwebster84 (@awebster84) July 8, 2020

Former Washington Wizards star Isaiah Thomas even suggested Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not going to eat the airline-style food:

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the NBA bubble food is due to change once the 48-hour quarantine period for the players is over. Stein also said the three hotels - Gran Destino Tower, Grand Floridian and Yacht Club - where the teams will be staying will offer a "real hotel experience" - as previously hyped by the media - only after the quarantine period is over.

Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

It's supposed to become more of a real hotel experience -- in the three team hotels -- once you guys are no longer stuck quarantined in your rooms https://t.co/IO4E2j5kv5 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

(Image Credits: LeBron James, Troy Daniels Instagram Handles)