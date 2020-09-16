ROR VS STG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Rosa Radom (ROR) will take on Polpharma Starogard Gdanski (STG) in a league game in the Polish Basketball League at Sports Hall MOSiR, Lodz. The game will be played on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 pm IST. Fans can play the ROR vs STG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our ROR vs STG Dream11 team, ROR vs STG Dream11 prediction and ROR vs STG Dream11 top picks.

ROR vs STG Dream11 prediction and preview

Polpharma Starogard Gdanski finished in last position in the previous edition and are currently bottom, having lost the only game they have played so far. Their opponents have played two games and have won one and lost one. The match promises to be an engaging one, with one side looking to record their first win and the other one looking to improve their performances and not fall down further.

Rosa Radom's points average in the last ten matches is one 157, which bodes well for them heading into a high-scoring contest. Starogard Gdański's points average in the last ten matches is one 156. Both teams are evenly matched and the encounter promises to be an interesting one.

ROR vs STG Dream11 team, full squads

Rosa Radom (ROR): Dayon Griffin, Partyk Stankowski, Jakub Zelewski, Nickolas Neal, Filip Zegzula, kacper Rojek, Marcin Piechowicz, Daniel Wall, Mikolaj Kurpisz, Aleksander Lewandowski, Danilo Ostokic, Brett Prahl

Polpharma Starogard Gdański (STG): James Washington, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Radoslaw Chorab, Steven Haney, Trevon Allen, Szymon Urbanski, Jacek Jarecki, Krystian Reszka, Grzegorz Surmacz, Samuel Miller, Peter Olisemeka, Mateusz Itrich

Polpharma Starogard Gdanski probable line-up

James Washington, Sebastian Kowalczy, Radoslaw Chorab, Steven Haney, Trevon Allen

Rosa Radom probable line-up

Dayon Griffin, Partyk Stankowski, Jakub Zelewski, Nickolas Neal, Filip Zegzula

ROR vs STG Dream11 team

Dayon Griffin, Nickolas Neal, Piechowicz, A.Lewandowski, B Prahl, James Washington, Filip Zegzula, Steven Haney

ROR vs STG Dream11 prediction

As per our ROR vs STG Dream11 prediction, STG will be the favourites to win this game.

Note: The ROR vs STG Dream11 prediction and ROR vs STG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROR vs STG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

