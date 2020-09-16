Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum TROLL Clippers After They Bottle Game 7 Vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers have done it again. After leading the Clippers vs Nuggets Western Conference semi-final series 3-1, Doc Rivers' side dropped the next three games to crash out of the NBA playoffs. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard enjoyed watching the Clippers choke and took to Twitter to poke fun at Paul George and Patrick Beverley after they were knocked out this week.

Clippers memes: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum share a laugh as Clippers choke in Western Conference semis

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Damian Lillard's feud with the Los Angeles Clippers is well known and the Trail Blazers took potshots at them after their stunning defeat against the Denver Nuggets. After the end of the Clippers vs Nuggets clash, the 30-year-old extended an invite to Cancún to Patrick Beverley. The jibe comes in after Beverley had taunted Damian Lillard for coming up short in clutch free throws against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble. Damian Lillard's teammate CJ McCollum also joined in on the fun, suggesting that he would bring wine along for the trip.

I wonder if they packed before the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Referring to the Clippers vs Nuggets clash, the Trail Blazers star said that he wondered whether Paul Geroge and co packed before the game ended. The Damian Lillard-Paul George tussle dates back to the 2019 playoffs between the Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. George, playing for the Thunder then, was knocked out by Damian Lillard's 37-foot shot at the buzzer in the playoffs. The former Indian Pacers star had termed the game-winning shot as a 'bad one', suggesting that the Trail Blazers star got lucky.

I’ll bring the wine 🍷 . Weather nice as ever too https://t.co/oE0d6gPBPy — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Clippers choke: Kawhi Leonard slammed as Clippers memes flood Twitter

While Damian Lillard singled out Paul George and Patrick Beverley, fans on Twitter hit out at Kawhi Leonard's performance during Clippers vs Nuggets Game 7. In his 43-minute appearance, the former Toronto Raptors star managed just 14 points, with six rebounds and assists. Skip Bayless termed Leonard's performance "pathetic", while former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins also hit out at the 29-year-old. Taking a jibe at the Clippers, NBA legend Magic Johnson claimed that the Lakers continue to rule Los Angeles. Johnson likened the Clippers choke to their 2015 defeat against Houston Rockets, who dropped the final three games of the series to bow out.

