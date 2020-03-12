The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After Joking With Reporters About COVID-19

Basketball News

The NBA has suspended all their games indefinitely as Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The news was delivered moments before the game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
rudy gobert

The NBA has suspended all their games indefinitely as Utah Jazz's centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. According to the NBA's official statement, Rudy Gobert's test result was delivered moments before the Jazz vs Thunder game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Rudy Gobert was not at the arena when the news was delivered. 

Also read | NBA suspended indefinitely as Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspended after Rudy Gobert tests positive for the coronavirus

Also read | LeBron James says he won't play if Lakers games go behind closed doors

NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert was ready to play before testing positive for the virus

 

Does rudy gobert have coronavirus? According to sources, Rudy Gobert was feeling good before the game and would have played the game as he was in OKC. Now, officials and players of both teams will be quarantined. Rudy Gobert's teammate Evan Fournier took to Twitter to address Jazz fans, informing them that the player was fine when he called him. He even requested everyone to not panic. 

Also read | NBA coronavirus update: League tempted to cancel or postpone games amidst virus outbreak

NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert touches reporters mike few days before testing positive

Does rudy gobert have coronavirus? NBA suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

With the NBA suspended indefinitely, all people who have been in contact with the Utah Jazz will most likely be tested. NBA's statement was made right before the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game began on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Reports also suggest that everyone from players to executives associated with both the teams will be tested for the virus. In earlier reports, the NBA's medical staff had stated that if a player were to contract the virus, he or she would take approximately. Fans took to Twitter to express their concern as the NBA suspended all their further games. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by WHO. 

Also read | LeBron James quickly changes stand on playing NBA games without fans

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
CORONA: MEA APPOINTS SPL OFFICER
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES