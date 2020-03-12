Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After Joking With Reporters About COVID-19

The NBA has suspended all their games indefinitely as Utah Jazz's centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. According to the NBA's official statement, Rudy Gobert's test result was delivered moments before the Jazz vs Thunder game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Rudy Gobert was not at the arena when the news was delivered.

NBA suspended after Rudy Gobert tests positive for the coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert was ready to play before testing positive for the virus

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

To add onto this, I'm told the Thunder players are being told they will all be tested for coronavirus tonight. They are on standby. Wow.



The NBA appears to have its Patient Zero. https://t.co/5sEludKE4U https://t.co/xtHmj7lXZc — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

Does rudy gobert have coronavirus? According to sources, Rudy Gobert was feeling good before the game and would have played the game as he was in OKC. Now, officials and players of both teams will be quarantined. Rudy Gobert's teammate Evan Fournier took to Twitter to address Jazz fans, informing them that the player was fine when he called him. He even requested everyone to not panic.

Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you all❤️ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert touches reporters mike few days before testing positive

Just a couple of days ago Rudy Gobert touched all the mics at his press conference as a joke. He now has the coronavirus and the NBA Season is suspended



pic.twitter.com/QyqObs56SP — New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) March 12, 2020

Does rudy gobert have coronavirus? NBA suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

With the NBA suspended indefinitely, all people who have been in contact with the Utah Jazz will most likely be tested. NBA's statement was made right before the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game began on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Reports also suggest that everyone from players to executives associated with both the teams will be tested for the virus. In earlier reports, the NBA's medical staff had stated that if a player were to contract the virus, he or she would take approximately. Fans took to Twitter to express their concern as the NBA suspended all their further games. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by WHO.

