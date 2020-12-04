Russell Westbrook Apparently Bothered By The 'bad Teammate' Tag He's Been Given

This week, the Houston Rockets ended up trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall. The deal was being discussed for weeks, and it followed various reports of Westbrook wanting an out of Houston. Brought to the team to play alongside James Harden, they suffered a disappointing exit from the playoffs.

Russell Westbrook is not happy with being labelled the 'bad teammate'

"[Russell Westbrook] has been very bothered, I'm told, by the suggestion of the kind of teammate he is. ... I think going to Washington, I think that's extra motivation for him to really try to make it work with Bradley Beal."



—@wojespn pic.twitter.com/o7PrfVvN6K — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 3, 2020

Despite his own wish to move on from the Rockets, Westbrook is reportedly "really bothered" by the label of being a bad teammate. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that with his new team, the 2017 NBA MVP can try and work towards changing that view people have of him.

.@wojespn details the Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade:



"[James Harden] had a preference of John Wall over Westbrook." pic.twitter.com/GoAHv1QVUj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 3, 2020

While Westbrook is regarded as one of the league's most efficient players, he is seen as a bad teammate by many. As per reports, his ways rarely benefit those around him. This comes a little after Harden reportedly said he prefers playing with John Wall rather than continue with Westbrook. This pattern reportedly dates back to his time with the OKC Thunder, where the team had trouble finding anyone who would play alongside Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook: horrible teammate pic.twitter.com/D9FrFEsX8h — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) December 4, 2020

Harden, who looks like he will stay with the Rockets for a few more years, is also known for moving teammates. Before Westbrook, it was Chris Paul, who was sent to OKC last season. With this trade, however, Westbrook is now the only NBA MVP who has been traded for consecutive seasons.

On the other hand, Westbrook's former teammates like Paul George, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter have spoken about him being a "heck" of a teammate. Durant spoke about the statements made being unfair, especially since he left the Thunder to play with the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony spoke about people not understanding his mindset and what he wants to accomplish. Kanter added that not only is he the best he's played with, Westbrook is also the best teammate he has had off the court.

