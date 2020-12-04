James Harden Preferred John Wall Over Russell Westbrook As Rockets Made Blockbuster Trade

The Houston Rockets have had a busy offseason and made one of their biggest moves on Thursday as they traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a heavily protected first-round draft pick. Westbrook had been looking for a trade after just one season in Houston, and the Rockets have finally delivered his request after much speculation. The Westbrook-John Wall trade also affects the future of James Harden, who also has been linked with a move away from Houston.

Westbrook trade: James Harden preferred John Wall over teammate Westbrook

James Harden has long made his intentions clear for trade but according to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 31-year-old is likely to stay put with the Rockets for the start of the new season. In a chat on Get Up!, Wojnarowski mentioned that The Beard had a preference of John Wall over Russell Westbrook, hence the trade went through quickly. Harden is well known for moving teammates in and out having done that with Chris Paul, who was brought in from Los Angeles Clippers only to be moved two seasons later to Oklahoma City Thunder for a Westbrook trade.

James Harden had a preference of John Wall over Russell Westbrook, per @wojespn



(h/t @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/jfhsAsMJ2C — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 3, 2020

Furthermore, Rockets have a cushion with James Harden with the eight-time All-Star being under contract for two more seasons in Houston. The 2018 NBA MVP had it made it clear that he wanted to play for a contender and not a rebuilding team. The Rockets signed Christian Wood, DeMarcus Cousins and now commissioned the John Wall trade in a bid to improve their roster, and the latter with the approval of Harden, further hinting that the Beard is unlikely to be traded.

There is also a belief that John Wall could be an ideal partner in crime for the 2018 NBA MVP and the Rockets, much better than what James Harden and Westbrook were. The former Wizards star's willingness to pass and defer to a prime scorer makes him a more viable second star alongside Harden. The Rockets would hope that John Wall can return to his All-Star form after his return from injury, with the 30-year-old out of action for the better part of two years. Wall last played in December 2018 and is still owed three years and $132 million on his contract.

(Image Courtesy: Houston Rockets Instagram)