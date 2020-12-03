Former Adult Film Star Mia Khalifa Reacts To Russell Westbrook Joining The Wizards

The Houston Rockets made waves on Thursday, after officially trading star man Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a heavily protected first-round draft pick. The trade meant that Westbrook just spent a single season in Houston following his arrival from the Oklahoma City Thunder with Rockets eventually bowing out in the Western Conference semi-final against eventual champions Los Angeles Lakers. The deal came as a shock to many NBA fans, as the 32-year-old was touted as the final piece Rockets needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back NBA championships in 1994-95.

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa, fans react to Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade

The Washington Wizards officially welcomed Russell Westbrook to the capital with a social media post of his achievements. The 32-year-old was the 2016-17 MVP and has featured in the NBA All-Star and All-NBA teams nine times. The two-time NBA champion had $133 million over three seasons remaining on his contract, with a player option for the final year and had struggled in the playoffs following is returned for coronavirus and injury, averaging just 17.9 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.1% from the floor. On the other hand, John Wall is still owed three years and $132 million on his contract, and hasn't played since December 26, 2018, missing two seasons with injuries to his Achilles tendon and knee.

Mia Khalifa reacted to Wizard's official announcement post, simply writing 'Oh. My god.' probably justifying her shock at the big trade. The former adult film star is well known for her support for Joh Wall, and had famously tried gathering All-Star votes for him back in 2018. In another post on Thursday, she shared an image of the 30-year-old, who played nine seasons with the Washington Wizards. Mia Khalifa said that sadly she is announcing herself as a Rockets fan, after the point0guard was traded.

It is with great sadness that I announce I am now a Rockets fan? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/BWKxEGMVbH — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) December 3, 2020

The Westbrook-Wall trade drew mixed reactions from fans online. While it was the best deal available for both teams who were looking to move their respective point guards, doubts around how they fit into their new teams remains a major cause of concern. Furthermore, Wall's return from injury is also debated, with fans expressing doubts whether the five-time NBA All-Star can return to his former levels. The general consensus was that the deal involved two similar players and it hardly improved each other's roster quality. Further, the deal has also opened up possible avenues for a James Harden trade, with The Beard sensationally linked with a move to the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

I do think this makes the Wizards a play off team for right now. So that's what I voted for. Westbrook carries teams like no other player can, but he's a little older now and I just feel like in 2 years or so they'll regret the trade. Making playoffs ASAP seems to be priority. https://t.co/E80kaDZ7cT — Dennis (@Mav_Zer0) December 3, 2020

I honestly don’t think the Westbrook-Wall trade does anything for either team lol — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) December 3, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Mia Khalifa Instagram, nba.com)