Russell Westbrook Left Rockets After Getting Sick Of James Harden's "tardiness"?

Currently, James Harden is the focus of NBA's attention, with fans unaware as to how the much-speculated Harden trade will turn out. This includes Russell Westbrook, who was traded to the Washington Wizards. While Harden still remains with the Rockets, he has apparently requested the trade, wanting to play for a title contender like the Brooklyn Nets. Now, weeks after Westbrook's trade, reports hint at some clashes between the two guards over the Rockets culture.

Also read | Westbrook and Harden: Russell Westbrook thinks James Harden is unmatchable, stats make Jordan comparison

Westbrook and Harden clashed off the court?

As the NBA 2020-21 season nears, James Harden's influence on the Rockets franchise has been made evident. Reports spoke about the leeway Harden received, which included a jet he could use, parties he attended and personal decisions he could make. However, while he is one of the league's finest, Westbrook was not fond of his work culture, that seeped into the Rockets off-court life.

Also read | James Harden trade: Daryl Morey against trading Ben Simmons for Rockets star

As per a formers Rockets staff member, nothing in the organizations started on time. Their plane was late, their bus was late, and it was like an "AAU team" rather than an NBA franchise. Westbrook, who had one season with the team, was not able to tolerate the tardiness.

Reports recounted an incident at the NBA bubble, where Harden got his COVID-19 test done late, which delayed the Rockets fillm session. Westbrook asked them to start, but they had to do it again once Harden arrived. While both might not have problems with the team, they apparently did not want to play together.

Also read | James Harden claims he was training during his trip to Atlanta and Vegas

Westbrook, who was traded for John Wall, was always reported to be unhappy with the team this season. These reports increased after the season ended, which was another disappointing exit for the Rockets. Harden, on the other hand, will start the season with the team. However, he wants to play for the Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Buck, Miami Heat or any other title contender.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made Ben Simmons available in some packages with the Houston Rockets for James Harden, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Conversations aren't fluid as of now. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2020

As of now, the 76ers trade was most likely. Though, the team might not want to break up their Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid duo. While Harden with Brooklyn increases a chance for the NBA title, a deal seems highly unlikely.

In response, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future.” https://t.co/W6T7HQjjoP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020

Also read | James Harden had THREATENED a trade last year had Rockets failed to sign Westbrook

(Image credits: AP)