James Harden Claims He Was Training During His Trip To Atlanta And Vegas

For James Harden, the 2020-21 season began with criticism as fans focused on him partying in a strip club and weight game when he returned to train. The online flak Harden is receiving go hand in hand with his trade rumours, discussing his move out of the Houston Rocket to a title contender like the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers. Harden, however, says he was training.

James Harden press conference: Was James Harden training in Atlanta, Vegas?

James Harden on what he was doing in Atlanta in Vegas during training camp:



"I was just training."



For what?



"The start of the NBA season."



Why in Atlanta and Vegas instead of Houston?



"My personal trainers." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) December 16, 2020

While talking to ESPN's Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Harden spoke about his absence from the team's training camp. “I was just training, "Harden says while referring to when he was seen in Atlanta and Las Vegas. “The start of the NBA season," Harden continued when asked about what he was training for, apparently working with his personal trainers.

He was also asked about their new GM Rafael Stone, with whom Harden is apparently yet to speak about. "Right now, I’m just focused on being here," Harden said about his trade rumours. While he might have requested a trade, Harden will continue focusing on his game. He added that people in the locker room and staff are "going to focus on ramping up and preparing for the season", which is all that will matter.

James Harden partying at a strip club?

Looks like James Harden was at the strip club last night



(IG: ced_1m | h/t @alec_sturm )



pic.twitter.com/rhtDwuxxE4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 6, 2020

Fans had shared a video of Harden partying at a strip club, which drew significant criticism online as he missed team practice. Recently, it was reported that Harden was apparently allowed to travel to Vegas on a jet to party before a Rockets game. The Beard was referred to a modern-day Dennis Rodman by fans, who called him out for his attitude, convinced that someone like him will never win a title.

Is James Harden overweight?

Along with his partying habits, Harden has also been under fire for having put on weight. It seemed like Harden looked "bigger" to some fans, some even naming him "James Hamburger". Many connected it to his time in Vegas, which has only kept him away from practising with the Rockets.

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram)