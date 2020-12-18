James Harden Trade: Daryl Morey Against Trading Ben Simmons For Rockets Star

With a Brooklyn Nets deal unlikely, James Harden has been constantly linked with Philadelphia 76ers. Harden, who has been with the Houston Rockets for eight seasons, wants an out after their 2020 postseason exit. However, as per reports, the 76ers are unwilling to trade Ben Simmons for James Harden, who wants to play for a title contender.

Also read | Daryl Morey net worth: How much is the former Houston Rockets GM worth?

Daryl Morey unwilling to Ben Simmons for James Harden?

The Philadelphia 76ers have made Ben Simmons available in some packages with the Houston Rockets for James Harden, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Conversations aren't fluid as of now. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2020

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, multiple teams are in talks to Houston about a James Harden trade. This includes the 76ers and Ben Simmons, who were previously unwilling to break up the Simmons-Joel Embiid duo. As per reports, both parties are discussing a potential trade, but are yet to near a conclusion.

Daryl Morey, 76ers' president of basketball operations, has denied these reports. He added that he won't be trading Ben Simmons, who is an important factor for their team's successful future. However, it was pointed out that Morey has made false claims before. In 2019, he spoke about not trading Chris Paul who was eventually traded to the OKC Thunder Russell Westbrook.

Also read | James Harden trade: Harden had THREATENED a trade last year had Rockets failed to sign Westbrook.

The 76ers rank as the “most likely” trade destination for James Harden, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/13nVoM8VxN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2020

The Rockets have wanted someone younger in place of Harden, which makes Simmons a promising option. However, Simmons and Embiid could be the cornerstone of 76ers' success in the future. As of now, the Rockets and Harden will begin their season together. While the Nets are an unlikely option, a trade cannot be completely ruled out.

Also read | Ben Simmons' sister fuels Harden-Ben Simmons trade rumours with cryptic tweet

Additionally, Harden is also interested in the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Though since the teams have signed lucrative deals, acquiring Harden seems unlikely. Heat, though, could aim for a package involving Duncan Robinson and star rookie Tyler Herro – who they are apparently unwilling to trade.

Report: Houston has NO interest in a trade with Brooklyn unless their trade package includes Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, via @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/iIU2qgoXJC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

While Harden wanted to play with the Nets, Kevin Durant is apparently not keen on playing with The Beard. The teams also don't want to include Kyrie Irving. The Rockets want someone younger, while the Nets need their 28-year-old star to aim for the championship.

Also read | James Harden to 76ers trade possible? Philadelphia 76ers 'most likely' next destination for Rockets guard

(Image credits: AP)