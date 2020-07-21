Russell Westbrook Set To Join The Rockets At Disney Bubble Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Russell Westbrook and James Harden were not with the Houston Rockets when the team arrived at the NBA bubble at Disney World for the restart. After several rumours about the two players having contracted the virus, Westbrook confirmed his diagnosis on social media last week, stating that he is looking forward to joining the team in Orlando. While Harden arrived in Orlando last week, there was no update on Westbrook's arrival. As per recent reports, Westbrook will soon be travelling to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Westbrook COVID19 update: Russell Westbrook to arrive at NBA bubble soon

Russell Westbrook will make his arrival in Orlando today, per Mike D'Antoni.



"I think Russ is about ready to land here pretty soon." — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) July 20, 2020

As per ESPN, Westbrook will travel to Orlando on Monday (Tuesday IST). According to the NBA safety guidelines, the 31-year-old guard will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before being allowed to join the Rockets at the NBA campus. Upon arrival, he will be quarantined in his hotel room for 48 hours before being cleared to practise with his team at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. While talking to ESPN, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni revealed that while he expects Westbrook to start practising at 'full speed' soon, he will probably miss the Rockets' scrimmage on Friday.

Mike D'antoni about Russell Westbrook COVID19 return

"I do expect that once he clears everything that he'll be ready to go 5-on-5 and all that," D'Antoni told ESPN. "I would think Friday might be a little early. That'll be up to the medical staff and Russell himself and see how he feels in the days before. Hopefully, he'll get in a couple of scrimmages and then be ready for us to play."

D’Antoni on Russ’ conditioning: “On his worst day he’s probably stronger than anyone we have.” — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) July 20, 2020

James Harden, who arrived last week, was apparently delayed due to 'some family issues'. Following the NBA's 48-hour quarantine period, he has participated in all practices with his team. The Rockets have also signed forward Luc Mbah a Moute as a replacement for Thabo Sefolosha, who has voluntarily opted out of the NBA restart in Orlando. Following Westbrook's return, the team will be able to practice with all their regular rotation players. D'Antoni had stated that missing a key player makes it difficult, but he is sure that Westbrook will be ready by the time the league resumes. He further explained that while they are anxious to get him back, everyone will also have a 'little pep in their step'.

Before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis, Westbrook was averaging 27.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8 assists per game. The Rockets are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record, below OKC Thunder (40-24) and above Dallas Mavericks (40-27). They will kick off their eight seeding games by facing the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, August 1, 5:30 AM IST).

