Russell Westbrook Partied In Las Vegas A Month Prior To Testing Positive For COVID-19

Last week, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook was not with his team when they arrived at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While the team refused to confirm why Westbrook (and James Harden) were not with the team, fans had started speculating that the NBA star has contracted COVID-19, based on his erratic social media activity. A few days later, Westbrook confirmed his positive results by posting a statement on social media.

Russell Westbrook party: Rockets star attended a party in Las Vegas a month before confirming positive test results

As per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Westbrook was partying with his friends at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas before testing positive for COVID-19. As per the report, Westbrook was accompanied by his friends - retired NFL running back Reggie Bush, fashion jeweller Greg Yuna, bodybuilders and trainers Mike Rashid and Valeriu Guto, and Wynn club host Jai Shaun White at the club on July 13. The group also posted photos of their outing, while a fan had also commented on Twitter about seeing the NBA star at the party. However, he stated he could not click a photo for 'obvious reasons'.

A fan tweeted about Russell Westbrook party appearance before star confirmed COVID-19 rumours

Russell Westbrook was walking the strip in Las Vegas with his entourage on Thursday morning......I was there, can confirm, couldn’t take a picture for obvious reasons...... — coltsfan3232 (@janehic03089864) July 13, 2020

Wynn Las Vegas did not disclose any personal information about the guests staying at their hotel. As per their statement, anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 while at the resort is reported to the Southern Nevada Health District, which conducts 'community contact tracing'. “Our internal contact tracing determines who in the resort the guest has had contact with and what areas they visited; relevant contacts are informed for testing and the areas visited are thoroughly sanitized," the resort explained.

Russell Westbrook party: Westbrook confirms positive test results a month after attending the party

Westbrook was scoring 27.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8 assists per game before the season was suspended on March 11. The Rockets were ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record. They will kick off their eight seeding games before the traditional NBA postseason series by playing the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, August 1, 5:30 AM IST).

