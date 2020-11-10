Russell Westbrook Spends Quality Time With His Kids During Off-season

Russell Westbrook is enjoying his downtime this offseason as he gears up for a new season. With the 2020-21 season just over a month away, the Houston Rockets star is making the most of his time with his family and kids. The 31-year-old's wife Nina shared an adorable clip on social media this week where the NBA star could be seen playing with his kids.

Russell Westbrook kids: Rockets star enjoys offseason with his family

Nina Westbrook took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her husband Russell Westbrook playing with their kids. In the clip, the 31-year-old is seen instructing his kids to align in a straight line, before lifting them together much to their delight. The Rockets star has three kids, namely Noah Russell Westbrook, and twins Jordyn and Sky Westbrook.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder star had married childhood sweetheart Nina Earl in 2015. The post on Nina Earl's Instagram comes in weeks after their Halloween celebration. In a wholesome picture that went viral online, Russell Westbrook hilariously dressed up as Elmo to match his wife, Nina, who went as Cookie Monster.

In his first season with the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in 57 starts. The 2017 MVP shot 47.2 per cent from the field, 25.8 per cent from beyond the arc and 76.3 per cent from the free-throw line.

The Rockets went out to eventual champions Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. The Rockets will begin their new season under new coach Stephen Silas. Silas was hired after Mike D’Antoni decided not to renew his contract with Houston, along with general manager Daryl Morey who also stepped down from his post.

D’Antoni will join Steve Nash as an assistant coach on the Brooklyn Nets coaching team, while Morey is with the Philadelphia 76ers now as their new president of basketball operations. Silas will hope that Russell Westbrook and James Harden can continue to reap dividends as the Rockets aim to make the final frontier. The former has been linked with a trade despite joining Houston only last year.

(Image Courtesy: Russell Westbrook Instagram)