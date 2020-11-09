Lakers' Celebrity Fan Snoop Dogg Gets A SURPRISE Gift From Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Lakers fan Snoop Dogg was one of the many who trolled the Los Angeles Clippers after they blew their lead against the Denver Nuggets in the postseason. The Clippers looked to be in complete control in the second round of the Western Conference semi-finals with a 3-1 lead but ultimately lost the series 4-3 with the Nuggets putting together a roaring comeback. While Snoop Dogg trolled the Clippers, it appears Kawhi Leonard has made an effort to mend things with the rapper.

NBA news: Kawhi Leonard gifts sneakers to Snoop Dogg

Despite Snoop Dogg trolling the Los Angeles Clippers for their loss, franchise star Kawhi Leonard sent a huge gift to the American rapper. Ironically, the news of the special gift was broken by Clippers superfan Marcellus Wiley. Wiley took to Instagram to reveal the gift sent by Kawhi Leonard. In the video, Wiley said that New Balance and Kawhi Leonard broke his heart as he concluded by underlining the fact that he hates Snoop Dogg.

The video then cuts to an Instagram story Snoop Dogg sent to Marcellus Wiley, which disclosed the latest New Balance shoes that were gifted by Kawhi Leonard to the rapper. In the video, Snoop Dogg is seen praising Kawhi Leonard for the gift, as he trolls Marcellus Wiley for not receiving anything despite being a Clippers fan. Posting the video, Wiley wrote that along with the Clippers losing, he was also hurt to find out that Kawhi Leonard gifted Snoop Dogg new shoes.

The 45-year-old then hilariously wrote that Kawhi Leonard in fact owed Snoop Dogg the shoes after he joined the Clippers instead of the LA Lakers last year. Notably, Snoop Dogg had done his best last year to convince Leonard to join the Lakers. The rapper had last year shared a video where he wrote that he wished the 2019 NBA champion would make the move to the Lakers.

A look at the Kawhi Leonard stats section

Despite the Clippers' season ending in disappointment, Kawhi Leonard had a solid season. According to Basketball-Reference, the 29-year-old averaged 27.1 points per game, along with 7.1 total rebounds and 4.9 assists. However, after the departure of Doc Rivers, multiple reports covering NBA news have suggested that Leonard could look for greener pastures. That, however, is unlikely to happen this season.

Image Credits: Kawhi Leonard Instagram, Snoop Dogg Instagram