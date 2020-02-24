Milwaukee Bucks Usurp Warriors As Fastest Team In NBA History To Clinch Playoffs Spot

A 48-8 record atop the NBA standings will make for excellent reading not just in Wisconsin, but across the United States. With another authoritative performance from reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have now won 13 of their last 15 games to race to the sixth-best record in NBA history. But that wasn’t the only record worth speaking of after the win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bulls beat the Wizards. With that, the #Bucks have clinched a playoff berth. Feb. 23 is the earliest a team has clinched a spot in NBA history, topping 2017 Warriors (Feb. 25). — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) February 24, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks become fastest team in NBA history to clinch playoffs berth

With Giannis Antetokounmpo throwing MVP performances day in and day out, the Milwaukee Bucks have racked up 48 wins in the NBA so far, even before the final week of February. In doing so, the Milwaukee Bucks have overtaken the Golden State Warriors as the fastest team in NBA history to clinch a playoffs berth during regular-season action. Stephen Curry and the Warriors held the record back in 2017 before the Milwaukee Bucks trounced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Fiserv Forum this past weekend.

With the Warriors languishing at the bottom of the NBA’s Western Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks have been resurgent as ever this season. Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have showcased a winning mentality to bounce back from surprise defeats in emphatic fashion. The 119-98 win against the Sixers was one such example.

With his performance tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Stephen Curry for the most games in a season with 30 points in under 30 minutes.



Giannis did it for the 8th time tonight vs the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/HoiwLWYAhD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2020

Having suffered an odd defeat against the Indiana Pacers last week in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have since registered a 126-106 win against the Detroit Pistons and a 119-98 win against the Sixers. A combined 41-point margin of victory saw the Bucks reign supreme across the NBA.

The dominating win against the Philadelphia 76ers not only secured the fastest playoffs berth in NBA history but also went some way in shutting down Joel Embiid’s claims of being the “Best player in the world”. Days after the Sixers overcame the Brooklyn Nets in overtime leading to Embiid’s lofty claims, the three-time All-Star had to settle for 17 points at the Fiserv Forum.

