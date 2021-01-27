Last Updated:

Sekou Smith Death: NBA Family And Fans Mourn After Beloved Reporter Loses COVID-19 Battle

Sekou Smith death: NBA players, coaches, teams and fans mourn the loss of Turner Sports' Sekou Smith, who passed away after serving the industry for 2 decades.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Sekou Smith death

2021 brought another loss for the NBA community as beloved reporter Sekou Smith passed away after a battle against COVID-19. The 48-year-old had worked in the industry for years, currently popular for his appearance on the NBA TV's Turner Sports. “The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family,” league commissioner Adam Silver wrote in his statement as various other tributes and messages poured in. 

Also read | NBA viewership skyrockets by whopping 34% after blockbuster Martin Luther King Day games

Sekou Smith NBA TV tribute

"Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league," Silver continued in his statement, focusing on Smith's work for over two decades – 11 years of which he spent with Turner Sports as an analyst, writer and podcast host. "Sekou’s love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in his work". 

Smith is survived by his wife Heather and three children – Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron. 

Also read | Moment: NBA history made as Sago, Schroeder part of first two-woman ref crew

How did Sekou Smith die? Sekou Smith cause of death

Smith graduated Jackson State University in 1997, writing for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution while covering the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks respectively. In 2009, he joined Turner Sports – working as a reporter and analyst for NBA and NBA TV. He was known for shows like "Game Time" and "The Beat", along with his podcast "Hang Time".

Smith, who had been battling COVID-19 for some time, made his last podcast appearance on January 11. 

Also read | Spurs-Pelicans game called off, as NBA's virus woes continue

NBA community mourns Sekou Smith death

Everyone from coaches and colleagues to organizations and fans mourned his death, many sharing what the reporter meant to them. "Sekou Smith was one of the first NABJ-ers to take me under his wing and make me feel like I belonged," wrote Malika Andrews, explaining how he had been an advocate for diverse journalism with a smile on his face. 

Phoenix Suns star and the National Basketball Players Association's president Chris Paul also tweeted about Smith's passing away. "Man today just got a little heavier," he wrote, sending condolences to Smith's family while referring to the reporter as a kind and compassionate man he knew. 

Other Sekou Smith tribute

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy were among many others who publicly mourned Smith's death. 

Also read | Hank Aaron death: NBA world mourns untimely death of baseball legend and social activist

(Image credits: Sekou Smith Twitter)

 

First Published:
COMMENT