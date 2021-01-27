Sekou Smith Death: NBA Family And Fans Mourn After Beloved Reporter Loses COVID-19 Battle

2021 brought another loss for the NBA community as beloved reporter Sekou Smith passed away after a battle against COVID-19. The 48-year-old had worked in the industry for years, currently popular for his appearance on the NBA TV's Turner Sports. “The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family,” league commissioner Adam Silver wrote in his statement as various other tributes and messages poured in.

"Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league," Silver continued in his statement, focusing on Smith's work for over two decades – 11 years of which he spent with Turner Sports as an analyst, writer and podcast host. "Sekou’s love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in his work".

Smith is survived by his wife Heather and three children – Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron.

How did Sekou Smith die? Sekou Smith cause of death

Smith graduated Jackson State University in 1997, writing for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution while covering the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks respectively. In 2009, he joined Turner Sports – working as a reporter and analyst for NBA and NBA TV. He was known for shows like "Game Time" and "The Beat", along with his podcast "Hang Time".

Smith, who had been battling COVID-19 for some time, made his last podcast appearance on January 11.

NBA community mourns Sekou Smith death

Sekou Smith was the very best of us. Smart. Funny. Unflinching. Full of good. A lot of days and nights on the road with him – Bubble, Finals, Olympics, wherever – and always this: Photos of his kids playing ball, or graduating, or leaving for college. Godspeed, my friend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

Stan Van Gundy on the passing of Sekou Smith pic.twitter.com/KGfpreZUdj — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of the first NABJ-ers to take me under his wing and make me feel like I belonged. He pushed to bring the best out of young reporters, was a fierce advocate of diversity in journalism — and did it with a smile on his face. A pro. Our friend. He is missed. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 27, 2021

Man today just got a little heavier... my condolences to Sekou’s wife, family, friends, and extended NBA family. What a kind and compassionate man we just lost. 🙏🏾🕊 — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 27, 2021

RIP Sekou Smith 🙏🏽 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 27, 2021

Everyone from coaches and colleagues to organizations and fans mourned his death, many sharing what the reporter meant to them. "Sekou Smith was one of the first NABJ-ers to take me under his wing and make me feel like I belonged," wrote Malika Andrews, explaining how he had been an advocate for diverse journalism with a smile on his face.

Phoenix Suns star and the National Basketball Players Association's president Chris Paul also tweeted about Smith's passing away. "Man today just got a little heavier," he wrote, sending condolences to Smith's family while referring to the reporter as a kind and compassionate man he knew.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy were among many others who publicly mourned Smith's death.

