NBA Officials Concerned About Psychological Consequence Of Resuming Season

Earlier this week, reports emerged that six-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors reopened their NBA training facilities ahead of a possible league return. However, none of these reports were confirmed by the Warriors' official social media handle or anyone else from the franchise. A rumoured NBA return is expected to go ahead sometime later this month or in June. However, leading league officials remain concerned about the mental health after-effects if the league is allowed to reopen in the coming weeks.

NBA training facilities

Lakers star LeBron James gearing up for league return

LeBron’s gonna be a monster when the NBA returns 💪 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/cvrFtVJLpB — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) April 29, 2020

NBA return

NBA officials concerned about the psychological consequence of resuming 2019-20 season

A recent report by ESPN brought to light league officials' concern regarding the psychological drawbacks of a potential NBA return in late May or June. The report said that several general managers and athletic trainers pointed to a number of players —though they say it's not a large percentage — who they would describe as 'germophobes.' These team officials say there are several executives and other league staffers in the same position. America remains at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic which has seen more than 76,000 deaths as of May 8, 2020.

NBA training facilities concerns

The report further added that certain NBA personnel are hesitant at working alongside players in the league who do not take their health and hygiene seriously. An unnamed Western Conference training official reportedly said, "I just know myself. I wouldn't want to work with the [players]. I mean, these are young guys. Some of them, I don't think they think it's real. They're just like, 'Oh, we're thinking too much into it,' but I'm like, 'It's the whole world. And so the tough part is, it's my job to work with the guys. So you don't want to go against the grain, but at the same time, I'm not trying to put my family at risk."

NBA return

Will fans see Kevin Durant step onto the court for Brooklyn Nets this season?

Nets GM has not ruled out a Kevin Durant return to a delayed season:

“We’re never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he’ll be 100 percent when he gets on the court. I can tell you this though, before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant” pic.twitter.com/Potd2f3VVr — NBA Planet (@nbaplanet_) May 3, 2020

