Shaquille O'Neal Calls Dwight Howard "bandwagon Jumper" For Bragging About NBA Title Win

This year, the Los Angeles Lakers lifted the NBA title for the first time since 2010. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the Lakers, everyone from Alex Caruso to JR Smith supported the two stars off the bench. This includes centre Dwight Howard, whose role in the Lakers roster earned him redemption. Howard, who spent the majority of his career with Orlando Magic, was with the Lakers before for the 2012-13 season, when late Kobe Byant was still playing.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal advises his own daughters against dating NBA players

Shaq on Dwight Howard

Shaq goes off on Dwight Howard and calls him a front runner



"Post one pic and sit yo ass down...Shut yo ass up. You ain’t do nothing." pic.twitter.com/y7PKUqOqfq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 23, 2020

O'Neal, who has won four NBA titles, was on The Big Podcast with Shaq, where he threw shade at Howard without actually taking his name. He went to rant about a Lakers player who according to him has been bragging like "They [were] the reason they got the championship". Fans picked up on the hint, concluding that the Lakers icon was talking about Howard.

O'Neal even said "Follow your dreams", which could be a dig at Howard for something he said during his live after the Lakers NBA Finals victory. “I know you know who I’m talking about,” O’Neal added, before referring to the player as a "frontrunner" and "bandwagon jumper" and asking them to stop after posting one picture on Instagram.

Three of O'Neal's championships come with the Lakers, which he won with Bryant at his side. He then moved to Miami Heat, where he won his fourth title. Fans were mostly against O'Neal's opinion, thinking that the 48-year-old should stop picking on Howard. The Lakers won 4-2 against the Heat this season, winning their 17th franchise title.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal's son honours Kobe Bryant with another tattoo dedicated to Mamba legacy

Fans react to Shaq's comments on Dwight Howard

I have love for Shaq but c'mon man lol https://t.co/nIeoaZvDZ0 pic.twitter.com/7AgjPQWZZW — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) October 23, 2020

Shaq still hating Dwight Howard is really disappointing. He’s a Laker and he’s a champion.



Either tell him congratulations or don’t say anything. https://t.co/ZtHcnmr6aP — Colb (@___Colb___) October 23, 2020

Shaq everytime he see’s Dwight having a good time pic.twitter.com/DSZa3zyqfB — Jαყʂσɳ 🔆🎃👻 (@N8veJay) October 23, 2020

Shaq really has Dwight Howard rent free in his head.....shit sad pic.twitter.com/HOaevMS4AG — Un1on🎃 (@Un1onIsTaken) October 23, 2020

Shaq is so obsessed shit isn’t even funny — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡 ⛈ (@phil2low) October 23, 2020

Also read | Dwight Howard emotionally opens up about 2020 being the worst year of 6-yr-old son's life: Dwight Howard NBA Finals

Dwight Howard playoff stats

Y'all remember when @DwightHoward hit a logo three to finish the NBA Finals? pic.twitter.com/IhpI2wtWId — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 14, 2020

Howard played 18 games for the Lakers in the playoffs from the bench, even making headlines for his trash talk with Nikola Jokic and some Miami Heat players. Howard averaged 5.8 points per game in the playoffs while shooting 68.4% from the field and 50% from the three-point range. The highest Howard scored was 13 during the postseason – once during Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, and once during Game 4 of Round One against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Also read | Dwight Howard's ex calls out his fiancée following their leaked texts during Lakers NBA Finals live

(Image credits: AP, Dwight Howard Instagram)