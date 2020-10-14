Dwight Howard's Ex Royce Reed Calls Out His WNBA Fiancée Following Their Leaked Texts

This weekend, Dwight Howard won the first NBA title of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. His time with the Lakers was seen as a sort of redemption as he knuckled down and helped the team bag their 17th NBA championship after ten years. However, hours later, his former girlfriend Royce Reed accused him of neglecting his children while the Lakers star accidentally leaked some private messages during a celebratory IG live.

Dwight Howard leaked DM was about fiancee Te'a Copper

During the live, Howard accidentally opened his chat with his fiancee and WNBA player, Te'a Cooper. The Lakers centre immediately realised his error, causing him to shut down the live session in seconds. However, their conversation had already been screenshotted and was quickly shared online.

According to the texts, Cooper was supposedly confronting Howard about something. Howard was apparently hanging out with a woman he claimed to be a friend, while Cooper refused to believe him. Fans on the internet were quick to discuss Howard's past life, where he has fathered five children with five different women.

Shortly after the messages were leaked, Reed took to Instagram to directly call out Cooper and Howard, taking a dig at their relationship. "Imagine it being one of the happiest moments/days of your life and someone who's supposed to be your sanity and celebrate with you comes at you with some childish DRAMA for all the world to see," Reed wrote, before adding that the whole scenario is embarrassing. As a side note, she added that Howard knew what he had signed back up for.

Reed, the mother of his son Braylon, went on Instagram to talk about how the NBA star has been neglecting his son. "Imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here," Reed wrote, before adding that he hasn't seen his son since months. She even added that Howard, who is a multimillionaire, can choose to take any flight to come see his son, who needs him right now. "I raise him with love not through money," Reed wrote, explaining how her son was unhappy when Howard did not meet him even though he was in the same city.

(Image credits: Dwight Howard, Royce Reed Instagram)