Shaquille O’Neal Draws Laughter During Kobe Bryant Memorial, Talks About 'Mamba Mentality'

Thousands of fans gathered for the Kobe Bryant memorial as Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan and several other celebrities honoured the legacy of Black Mamba in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and some of his closest friends paid heartfelt tributes to the basketball legend. Shaquille O’Neal, who enjoyed a love-hate relationship with Kobe Bryant, gave an emotional speech at the 'Kobe Bryant memorial'

Also Read | Shaq Kobe relationship: Shaquille O'Neal Reminisces About Kobe’s Unique Practice Style During Shoot Around

Kobe Bryant memorial: Shaquille O’Neal speech on Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O’Neal gave insights to the 'Shaq Kobe relationship' while also sharing the story when he learnt 'What is Mamba mentality?' O’Neal shared a funny story from their time at Lakers when he learned an important lesson on the Black Mamba.

Speaking at the Kobe Bryant memorial, Shaquille O’Neal said, "The day Kobe gained my respect, the guys were complaining, said ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball. “I said ‘I’ll talk to him.’ I said ‘Kobe. There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team.’’ Kobe said, ‘I know, but there’s an ‘M-E’ in m***er f****r.’ I went back and told Rick and Big Shot Bob, ‘just get the rebound. He’s not passing."

While O'Neal burst out laughing on the podium, the cameras rolled onto Michael Jordan, who was seen smiling as well. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry were also seen grinning.

Also Read | Shaq Kobe relationship: Shaquille O’Neal Releases New Freestyle Rap In Honour Of Late Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant memorial: Shaq addresses end of Shaq-Kobe dynasty

Ever since Kobe Bryant passed away in the tragic helicopter crash, Shaquille O’Neal has been vocal, admitting that he has regrets over not spending more time with Kobe Bryant after their playing careers. During the memorial, Shaq brought up his controversial exit from the Lakers stating that despite being on bad terms for quite some time, the duo always shared a mutual respect for each other on and off the court. O’Neal even revealed that 'when the cameras were turned off, they used to wink at each other'

For now, I take comfort in the fact as we speak that Kobe and Gigi are holding hands walking to the nearest basketball court. Kobe will show her some new Mamba moves today, and Gigi soon masters them. Kobe, you’re heaven’s MVP. I love you, my man. Until we meet again.” - Shaquille O'Neal on Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Also Read | Shaq Kobe relationship: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal Discuss Their First Fight In Throwback Video: Watch

Shaquille O’Neal speech on Kobe Bryant: Watch it here

Also Read | What is Mamba mentality: Odell Beckham Jr Hails Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' As Cleveland Browns Hit Refresh