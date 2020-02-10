Shaquille O'Neal Comically Catches Aaron Gordon's 'high' State Of Mind During Interview

Aaron Gordon will feature over the NBA All-Star weekend. The NBA had confirmed this earlier this month. The 24-year-old Orlando Magic forward will take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. On a pre-game show, Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reminisced about Dunk Contests in the past. The events of 2016 were particularly interesting for Shaquille O’Neal as the four-time NBA champion gave an insight into Aaron Gordon’s state of mind four years ago.

Aaron Gordon high interview: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously points out Aaron Gordon’s state of mind in 2016 NBA Dunk Contest

Earlier this week, Aaron Gordon appeared on NBA on TNT’s pre-game show to give some insight into his participation in the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest. In the interview, Aaron Gordon appeared a touch too relaxed as he spoke about the 2016 contest against then-Minnesota Timberwolves star Zach LaVine. Shaquille O’Neal quickly deciphered the reason behind Aaron Gordon’s laidback approach.

.@Double0AG still hasn’t forgiven @SHAQ for his scoring in the 2016 Dunk Contest 😂 pic.twitter.com/altTMCcFIW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2020

“You know what I like about that dunk contest?” Shaquille O’Neal asked, referring to the events of 2016. “Him (Aaron Gordon) and Zach (LaVine), they were getting so high. When they was up there dunking, they was so high. I was like: ‘Damn these boys are high. Man these boys getting high as hell.’"

Dwyane Wade, who was also present in the interview, agreed with the Lakers legend after Shaquille O’Neal prompted a response. “Right D. Wade? Cloud nine.”

Then Shaq ends the segment saying



“I gotta go cut the Weeds at my house tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/DCL3OiHXfX — Future Of The Retro (@TraeK_) February 5, 2020

Aaron Gordon high interview: Dwyane Wade joins in

Dwyane Wade also chimed in later. The Miami Heat legend responded by saying, “In the clouds, baby.” However, Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t done there. Shaquille O'Neal pulled on that thread and said, "You know what I got to do tomorrow? Gotta cut my weeds and my grass."

