The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shaquille O'Neal Comically Catches Aaron Gordon's 'high' State Of Mind During Interview

Basketball News

On a pre-game show, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reminisced about Dunk Contests in the past.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaquille O'Neal

Aaron Gordon will feature over the NBA All-Star weekend. The NBA had confirmed this earlier this month. The 24-year-old Orlando Magic forward will take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. On a pre-game show, Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reminisced about Dunk Contests in the past. The events of 2016 were particularly interesting for Shaquille O’Neal as the four-time NBA champion gave an insight into Aaron Gordon’s state of mind four years ago.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Calls 76ers Joel Embiid Soft While He Breaks Down His Gameplay

Aaron Gordon high interview: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously points out Aaron Gordon’s state of mind in 2016 NBA Dunk Contest

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Complex Sports (@complexsports) on

Earlier this week, Aaron Gordon appeared on NBA on TNT’s pre-game show to give some insight into his participation in the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest. In the interview, Aaron Gordon appeared a touch too relaxed as he spoke about the 2016 contest against then-Minnesota Timberwolves star Zach LaVine. Shaquille O’Neal quickly deciphered the reason behind Aaron Gordon’s laidback approach.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Buys A Laptop For Fan Who Offered Him Condolences For Kobe Bryant's Death

“You know what I like about that dunk contest?” Shaquille O’Neal asked, referring to the events of 2016. “Him (Aaron Gordon) and Zach (LaVine), they were getting so high. When they was up there dunking, they was so high. I was like: ‘Damn these boys are high. Man these boys getting high as hell.’" 

Dwyane Wade, who was also present in the interview, agreed with the Lakers legend after Shaquille O’Neal prompted a response. “Right D. Wade? Cloud nine.”

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Reminisces About Kobe’s Unique Practice Style During Shoot Around

Aaron Gordon high interview: Dwyane Wade joins in

Dwyane Wade also chimed in later. The Miami Heat legend responded by saying, “In the clouds, baby.” However, Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t done there. Shaquille O'Neal pulled on that thread and said, "You know what I got to do tomorrow? Gotta cut my weeds and my grass."

Also Read | Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal Twitter Chat About 81-point Game Has NBA Fans In Splits

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK