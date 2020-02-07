According to Shaquille O'Neal, Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid was 'Big Charmin' while playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night (Wednesday morning IST). O'Neal called Joel Embiid soft during his halftime segment on TNT while breaking down his game against the Bucks. Shaquille O'Neal also made a reference to Embiid's recent criticism towards the 76ers offensice approach and his altercation with their coach Brett Brown.

Also read | Joel Embiid to become first centre in NBA with dedicated line of signature shoes

NBA 2019-20: Shaquille O'Neal calls 76ers Joel Embiid soft while he breaks down his gameplay vs Bucks

Shaq going off on Embiid, calling him soft😂pic.twitter.com/x1Ep8AY1QZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 7, 2020

O'Neal called Joel Embiid soft with a capital 'T', while he pointed out the Canadian player was waiting for a foul while he tried to score with a bandage on his hand. He even used a bad foreign accent while he called out Joel Embiid. Embiid was 1-for-10 during the initial 24 minutes of the game. O'Neal even referred to Joel Embiid criticising the 76ers offence and his fight with their coach Brown. According to O'Neal, when a player goes 1-for-10, it is their own fault.

Also read | Joel Embiid blames Ben Simmons for Philadelphia 76ers' average run this NBA season

NBA 2019-20: Charles Barkley calls the Philadelphia 76ers a weak team

Chuck has some thoughts about the Sixers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VeVu4cxvw7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

Also read | Joel Embiid continues playing despite dislocating left finger in 76ers' win over Thunder

NBA 2019-20: Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player to record five consecutive games with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists since Wilt Chamberlain in December 1965. pic.twitter.com/rTI3rB4K12 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 7, 2020

Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 112-101, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Joel Embiid continued to score low during the second half, scoring only 19 points while shooting 6-for-16 from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and 20 rebounds for his team. The 76ers are currently at a 31-21 win-loss record. According to Joel Embiid stats on ESPN, he is averaging at 23 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field.

Also read | NBA stars Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid react to Real Madrid winning the Spanish Super Cup