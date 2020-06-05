Shaquille O'Neal Looks Back At Alley-oop From Kobe Bryant That Defined The Lakers Dynasty

Twenty years ago today, the Los Angeles Lakers won the Western Conference Finals against Portland Trail Blazers with an 89-84 score at the Staples Center. They won Game 7 with a Kobe to Shaq alley-oop pass, which went on to shape the Lakers' dominant years. The Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals, where they defeated the Indiana Pacers 4-2 to win their first NBA title since 1988.

Shaquille O'Neal on the Kobe to Shaq alley-oop pass from 2000 WCF vs Trail Blazers

20 years later, @SHAQ remembers the alley-oop from Kobe that changed everything for the Lakers: "The defining moment of our dominant run." pic.twitter.com/oajCaSYSpb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2020

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Shaquille O'Neal recalled that the alley-oop pass is what defined their dominant run. As per O'Neal, it 'solidified' him and Bryant as the 'most enigmatic, most controversial, most dominant one-two punch ever created'. O'Neal added that he knew he would have ended up as the 'scapegoat' and would be gone from the team if they lost that game.

Shaquille O'Neal further detailed how he felt while dunking that shot, aware that he could slack off and had to jump at the right moment. The Lakers great revealed that he knew he had to play well, but he did not do so even though they had no time to let down their guards. He added that they were tired of waiting, and wanted a win desperately.

O'Neal also admitted that he was scared, as it would all be 'over' if they lost the game. However, he started scoring in the final period and told Bryant he was wide open at the rim. Shaq was not expecting a shot during the final play but realised on time that Kobe was not aiming for the basket.

The Kobe to Shaq alley-oop pass and how it shaped the Lakers dynasty

Looking back, that particular dunk from Shaquille O'Neal in the 2000 WCF Game 7 went on to craft the Lakers' dynasty and also cemented Phil Jackson's status as one of the NBA's greatest coaches. The Lakers initially had a 3-1 lead in the series, but then lost two games to set up a nervy Game 7. That game went on to shape the Lakers dynasty.

They went on two win a three-peat, while the Trail Blazers are yet to reach the NBA Finals since that game. Then-Lakers forward Glen Rice stated that the team gave it 'everything' they had, but also remembered not to panic. Their head coach Phil Jackson also stated that while Game 7s are always interesting, he had never seen anything like that game before.

During the fourth quarter, the Lakers were 13 points behind the Trail Blazers before scoring back-to-back points and overtaking them. As per ESPN, it is currently the 'largest start-of-fourth-quarter deficit overcome in a Game 7 NBA playoff victory'. During the fourth quarter, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal combined for 43 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, while the Trail Blazers missed close to 13 straight opportunities to cut the deficit. Interestingly, Phil Jackson's Bulls favourite Scottie Pippen featured for the Trail Blazers on the night.

Kobe to Shaq alley-oop: 2000 Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Western Conference Finals

During an interview, Bryant stated that the pass was 'very symbolic' for his relationship with Shaquille O'Neal. It indicated how their relationship progressed for them to 'have that connection at that moment in time'. Bryant added that he threw him the ball, O'Neal 'got it' and the 'rest is history'. In another interview, Bryant said that they were both like-minded people, and no matter what people asked and thought about their relationship, the respect would never be lost.

Bryant and O'Neal went on to win two more championships together before O'Neal was traded to Miami Heat in 2004 after their Finals loss against the Detroit Pistons. Shaq won an NBA title with the Heat in 2006, and Kobe won two back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. O'Neal retired with the Boston Celtics in 2011, and Bryant with the Lakers in 2016 after playing 20 NBA seasons. This January, Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others who were on board.