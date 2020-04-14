How Kobe Bryant Shocked Shaquille O'Neal By Scoring 60 PTS In His Final NBA Game Vs Jazz

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were known to have a tense relationship while they played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers, while O'Neal moved on to Miami Heat. Before the Kobe Bryant final NBA game against Utah Jazz in 2016, Shaquille O'Neal challenged Kobe Bryant to score 50 points.

Kobe Bryant final NBA game: Shaquille O'Neal challenged Bryant before the Kobe Bryant 60 points performance vs Jazz

During the Inside the NBA segment, O'Neal asked Bryant to promise him one thing. Shaquille O'Neal wanted Bryant to score 50 points as there was going to be a 'big celebration' for the game. Before Bryant's final game, the five-time NBA champion had 25 performances with at least 50 points, 15 of which were at the Lakers' home – Staples Center.

Kobe Bryant final NBA game: Kobe Bryant 60 points in his final game vs Utah Jazz

Bryant's final game had a slow start as he missed his first five shots, going 7-of-20 in shooting during the first half. He caught up in the next quarter, scoring 37 points. He scored 23 points in the final quarter, ending his game with 60 points. Kobe Bryant became the oldest player in the history of the NBA to score 60 points along with a career-high 50 field goal attempts. It was also the most points by a player in their final NBA game. In January, Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant final NBA game: Shaquille O'Neal reaction to Kobe Bryant 60 points vs Utah Jazz

Just spoke to Shaq - he said "I challenged him to get 50 and the mother****er got 60" — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 14, 2016

