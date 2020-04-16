Shaquille O'Neal Says His Lakers Team Could Have 'easily' Beaten Michael Jordan's Bulls

Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal recently stated that he feels that the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls would easily be taken down by his Los Angeles Lakers. O'Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to three back-to-back championships. Michael Jordan and the Bulls won six NBA championships in eight years.

During an interview with ESPN, Shaquille O'Neal confidently stated that he believes he would be the decisive factor in the Lakers defeating Jordan and the Bulls. He thinks he could take Luc Longley, Bill Winnington and Bill Cartwright, after which it would depend on his free shooting. Shaquille O'Neal thinks he would have averaged 28-29 points per game, and the key to winning or losing would be his free throws. If he made them, the Lakers would win and if he did not, the Bulls would win.

While reports believe that the Bulls might not have had a good defence for O'Neal, the Bulls were still considered invincible from 1991-98. Jordan played with Scottie Pippen, who is also considered one of the greatest players of his era. Jordan averaged 30.2 points per game, while Pippen scored 19.4 points per game. Along with Toni Kukoc, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, the Bulls had a well-scoring team. Reports also compared Bryant and Jordan statistically. While the late Lakers legend is considered one of the greatest NBA players, Jordan's stats are slightly better.

