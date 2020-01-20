Shaquille O'Neal Admits Being Scared Of Playing Against NBA Legend Michael Jordan 

In a recent interview on TNT's Inside the NBA, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal admitted of being intimidated of Michael Jordan. Later, he also added Charles Barkley, David Robinson and Patrick Ewing names in that category of players. According to 'Shaq', it scared him that whatever he saw on television about Michael Jordan was actually real and he was terrified for the entire game when he faced him for the first time.

Even today, Shaquille O'Neal is praised for his gameplay and defensive skills. This was during Shaq's earlier years when he played for Orlando Magic. During his time with the Magic, he made the All-Star team in his rookie year, averaging at 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. After Magic, he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers, Shaq achieved three NBA championships, winning the Finals MVP award each time. After the Lakers, he moved to Miami Heat where he bagged his fourth NBA title. Shaq retired in 2011, while playing for the Celtics.

Currently, Shaq is an NBA analyst for Inside in NBA on TNT. Michael Jordan retires in 2003, a few years before Shaq. Jordan also averaged at 30.1 points per game in his career, while Shaq averaged at 23.7 points per game.

Recently, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also talked about Jordan. According to the Black Mamba, he was unhappy that he could not match Jordan's NBA titles. Bryant has 5 NBA titles with the Lakers, while Jordan has 6.

