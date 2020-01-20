The Debate
Shaquille O'Neal Admits Being Scared Of Playing Against NBA Legend Michael Jordan 

Basketball News

In a recent Inside NBA on TNT, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal admitted being intimidated of Michael Jordan. He added Barkley, Robinson and Ewing to that list.

Shaquille O'Neal

In a recent interview on TNT's Inside the NBA, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal admitted of being intimidated of Michael Jordan. Later, he also added Charles Barkley, David Robinson and Patrick Ewing names in that category of players. According to 'Shaq', it scared him that whatever he saw on television about Michael Jordan was actually real and he was terrified for the entire game when he faced him for the first time.

0Also read | Kobe Bryant reveals how angry he was for not matching Michael Jordan's NBA titles

Former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal admits being scared of facing Michael Jordan 

Even today, Shaquille O'Neal is praised for his gameplay and defensive skills. This was during Shaq's earlier years when he played for Orlando Magic. During his time with the Magic, he made the All-Star team in his rookie year, averaging at 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. After Magic, he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers, Shaq achieved three NBA championships, winning the Finals MVP award each time. After the Lakers, he moved to Miami Heat where he bagged his fourth NBA title. Shaq retired in 2011, while playing for the Celtics.

Also read | LeBron James overtakes Michael Jordan to rank 4th on NBA All-Time FG list

Currently, Shaq is an NBA analyst for Inside in NBA on TNT. Michael Jordan retires in 2003, a few years before Shaq. Jordan also averaged at 30.1 points per game in his career, while Shaq averaged at 23.7 points per game. 

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal asked to ring up Odell Beckham Jr for his cash needs on live NBA show

Kobe Bryant reveals how angry he was for not matching Michael Jordan's NBA titles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by All the Smoke💨 (@allthesmoke) on

Recently, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also talked about Jordan. According to the Black Mamba, he was unhappy that he could not match Jordan's NBA titles. Bryant has 5 NBA titles with the Lakers, while Jordan has 6. 

Also read | Did Shaquille O'Neal try and steal Charles Barkley's PlayStation?

