Shaquille O'Neal CONFIDENT He & Kobe Bryant Would Thrash LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Basketball News

During an interview on a popular chat show, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he thinks he and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant could beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaquille O'Neal

During an interview on a popular chat show, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he thinks he and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant could beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On the show, Shaquille O'Neal was shown a photoshopped photo of him and Kobe Bryant playing against LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Shaq was confident as he said that he and Kobe Bryant would definitely win against James and Davis. Shaq also added that though they can never really find out the answer unless fans want the current James and Davis to 'wipe the floor' with the current Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. 

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Sandler goof around on NBA talk show

NBA: Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is confident that he and Kobe Bryant will beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Also read | Ben Simmons and Shaquille O'Neal have the same average shot distance 

Lakers fans also reacted to the image. Some fans believed that Shaq and Kobe Bryant could easily defeat James and Anthony Davis. Here are some fan reactions. 

Also read | NBA: WATCH Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley's failed attempt at singing Christmas carols

Anthony Davis, along with LeBron James, has led the Lakers to a 29-7 win-loss record this NBA season, which is the best in the Western Conference. They are currently trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. Davis and James both are in contention for the NBA MVP award this season along with Davis being considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Anthony Davis is averaging at 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. James is averaging at 24.9 points, 7.9 rebound and career-high 11 assists per game. 

Also read | Lakers would have won back-to-back NBA titles for a decade without Spurs, says Kobe Bryant

Published:
