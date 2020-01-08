Shaquille O'Neal CONFIDENT He & Kobe Bryant Would Thrash LeBron James & Anthony Davis

During an interview on a popular chat show, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he thinks he and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant could beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On the show, Shaquille O'Neal was shown a photoshopped photo of him and Kobe Bryant playing against LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Shaq was confident as he said that he and Kobe Bryant would definitely win against James and Davis. Shaq also added that though they can never really find out the answer unless fans want the current James and Davis to 'wipe the floor' with the current Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

NBA: Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is confident that he and Kobe Bryant will beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Shaq and Kobe vs. LeBron and AD?



Shaq had fun with this one

"Hell yes" @SHAQ on if him and Kobe could beat LeBron and AD



(via @FallonTonight)pic.twitter.com/vOAacQhC7Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 7, 2020

Lakers fans also reacted to the image. Some fans believed that Shaq and Kobe Bryant could easily defeat James and Anthony Davis. Here are some fan reactions.

Shaq and Kobe from 2000 through 2002 would wipe the floor with LeBron and AD hands down. — RSH (@RSH089) January 8, 2020

Shaq in his prime would stomp both, add Kobe and it's not even close — random thoughts (@musings_n) January 8, 2020

Anthony Davis, along with LeBron James, has led the Lakers to a 29-7 win-loss record this NBA season, which is the best in the Western Conference. They are currently trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. Davis and James both are in contention for the NBA MVP award this season along with Davis being considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Anthony Davis is averaging at 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. James is averaging at 24.9 points, 7.9 rebound and career-high 11 assists per game.

