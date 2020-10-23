Shawn Kemp Net Worth: How Much Is The Former SuperSonics Legend Worth?

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp might not have won a championship but he was an important part of the team's success in the 90s. He was with the team for eight seasons before he moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. He played in the NBA for 14 years and retired in 2003 with the Orlando Magic. Recently, the 50-year-old NBA star started a cannabis shop in Seattle, the first black-owned marijuana dispensary in the city.

Shawn Kemp career earnings and net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kemp's net worth is $5 million. Reports also add that Kemp earned around $90 million while with the NBA. However, his net worth dropped after arrests for marijuana possession before it was legal, child support checks, house payments and car instalments.

Two decades ago in 2000, he sued Rebook in a $1.4 million lawsuit for terminating his endorsement contract. However, he ended up dropping the lawsuit in 2001. He had a five-year $11.2 million deal with Reebok for endorsing their sneakers and products, which was terminated two years earlier. He apparently violated the terms of the contract by making "disparaging remarks to a newspaper reporter".

Shawn Kemp cannabis store in Seattle

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp is officially opening up his cannabis shop next week. It will become Seattle’s first Black-owned dispensary.



The Reign Man will he joined by former teammate Gary Payton for the grand opening on Oct. 30 at 12:45pm.



Shop is at 3035 1st Ave pic.twitter.com/4l64lQxi0P — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) October 22, 2020

“My name is on this company and I have worked hard to bring Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis to fruition,” Kemp stated during a press release. He will be opening the shop at the end of this month and his former teammate Gary Payton will also be in attendance at the opening ceremony. Matt Schoenlein and Ramsey Hamide will be Kemp's partners, who have co-founded Main Street Marijuana.

Shawn Kemp endorsements

Shawn Kemp house

Last year, Kemp attempted to sell his house in Maple Valley, WA. He had purchased the house in 2003 for $2.4 million and had listed the property at $3.7 million. The house covers a 13,310-square-foot area, which includes a pool, tennis court and basketball court. He even tried to sell the property for a discounted $2.5 million.

