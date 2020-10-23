SuperSonics Legend Shawn Kemp To Open First Black-owned Marijuana Dispensary In Seattle

Next week, Seattle will have its first black-owned cannabis dispensary. According to reports, Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp will be opening the dispensary, which is the first by a black-owner in Seattle. Kemp, who played with the SuperSonics in the 90s, will be opening the dispensary along with his former teammate, Gary Payton.

Also read | NBA 2K21 ratings: LeBron James tops list at 98; Giannis, Anthony Davis follow

Shawn Kemp cannabis shop to open in Seattle

Kemp is known as one of the best SuperSonics to ever play with the franchise. He played with the team from 1989 to 1997, including the 1996 NBA Finals against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Per reports, Kemp will open the cannabis shop on October 30.

“My name is on this company and I have worked hard to bring Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis to fruition,” Kemp stated during a press release. He explained that he wants to provide nothing but the best selection, prices and customer experience in the city. Matt Schoenlein and Ramsey Hamide will be Kemp's partners.

Reports add that his partners Schoenlein and Hamide co-founded Main Street Marijuana. They are one of the most popular retailers in Washington state, where Marijuana was legalized in 2014. They have also earned $150 million, including over $55 million in excise tax.

Later, Kemp added that he also wants to serve as a role model for the community in Seattle. “I hope that Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis will be an inspiration for people to get involved with the legal cannabis industry, especially people of colour,” he added. The shop will open at 3035 1st Ave, near the Climate Pledge Arena and the Space Needle. His SuperSonics teammate Gary Payton will be joining Kemp for the grand opening on October 30.

Also read | WNBA's Seattle Storm choose to endorse Biden-Harris as a team in unusual pro sports move

When will the Shawn Kemp dispensary open?

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp is officially opening up his cannabis shop next week. It will become Seattle’s first Black-owned dispensary.



The Reign Man will he joined by former teammate Gary Payton for the grand opening on Oct. 30 at 12:45pm.



Shop is at 3035 1st Ave pic.twitter.com/4l64lQxi0P — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) October 22, 2020

Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton history

While they failed to win titles, both of them led the SuperSonics to a successful run, even finishing the NBA season with the best record in the Western Conference for four years. They played six years for the team, winning 357 games. They reached the Finals two times, becoming the first No. 1 seeded team to lose to a team placed eighth, getting eliminated in round one.

Also read | George Karl admits he 'stiffed' Michael Jordan ahead of 1996 NBA Finals

Shawn Kemp net worth

According to reports, Kemp is worth $5 million. Along with the new business, Kemp is also an owner of Amber’s Kitchen, located in Seattle's Belltown district. Celebrity New Worth report that Kemp owned around $90 million in assets.

Also read | What happened to Seattle SuperSonics? Story behind the team relocating to Oklahoma in 2008

(Disclaimer: The above Shawn Kemp net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image credits: NBA Youtube