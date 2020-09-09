Shawn Michaels Has His Say On Pascal Siakam's Accidental Sweet Chin Music On Daniel Theis

On Monday night, Shawn Michaels began trending on Twitter after the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5. During the game, Raptors' Pascal Siakam accidentally ended up kicking Celtics' Daniel Theis in the face. The accidental kick resembled WWE icon Shawn Michaels' signature move – Sweet Chin Music.

Raptors vs Celtics: WWE legend Shawn Michaels reacts to Pascal Siakam accidentally kicking Daniel Theis in the face

During the Raptors' 111-89 loss in Game 5, Pascal Siakam jumped to block a shot which was passed to Daniel Theis. As Siakam turned mid-air, he ended up kicking Theis in the face. Soon after, pro wrestling and NBA fans shared the video on Twitter, joking about the resemblance to Shawn Michael's Sweet Chin Music.

Well, while I APPRECIATE you’ve been watching my old @WWE tapes, you may run into issues hitting sweet chin music on an @nba basketball court!! 🤣 @Raptors https://t.co/QeWYXA6WPf — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 8, 2020

Sometime after Shawn Michaels stopped trending, 'The Heartbreak Kid' reacted to the kick himself. "Well, while I APPRECIATE you've been watching my old @WWE tapes, you may run into issues hitting sweet chin music on an @nba basketball court!!" wrote Michaels. The 55-year-old has now retired from in-ring matches but continues to work with WWE. He currently works as a WWE Performance Center trainer while also contributing to the NXT roster as a creative team member.

NBA playoffs: Pascal Siakam, Raptors lose Game 5 to Jaylen Brown-led Celtics

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to victory with 27 points and 6 rebounds and Boston now leads the Raptors vs Celtics second-series 3-2. Kemba Walker added 21 points while Jayson Tatum added 18 points. Daniel Theis and Brad Wanamaker recorded 15 points each while Marcus Smart added 12 points. "The job's not finished yet," Jaylen Brown said in a postgame interview, aware that they need to win more games and work harder.

On the other hand, Fred VanVleet scored a team-high 18 points for the Raptors as Toronto was limited to 38.8% from the field. Norman Powell added 16 points. Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Matt Thomas scored 10 points each.

The defending NBA champions made mistakes early in the game, turning over the ball five times within the first nine minutes. During the second quarter, the Raptors missed 13 back-to-back shots after the Celtics took a 60-32 lead. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday, 6:30 pm EST (Thursday, 4:00 am IST) at the NBA bubble, giving the Raptors a chance to level the series, forcing a Game 7. Whichever team wins will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

(Image credits: Shawn Michaels Twitter, AP)