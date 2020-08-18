Randy Orton attacks Shawn Michaels before hitting Drew McIntyre with an RKO

Last week, Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe by attacking his former mentor Ric Flair, and on the latest episode, he once again summoned his inner Legend Killer to punish Shawn Michaels, who appeared on Monday Night RAW to talk about Randy Orton’s heinous actions. Apart from that, The Viper also RKO'd WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who he’s scheduled to face in a title match at SummerSlam 2020. WWE's biggest event of the summer is scheduled to take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers), where Orton his expected to come out on top.

WWE RAW results: Shawn Michaels gave Drew McIntyre a pep talk

Before stepping into the ring to call out Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels met Drew McIntyre and asked the WWE Champion to kick Orton's head off at SummerSlam. McIntyre said he feels bad for letting Orton punt legend after legend. However, Shawn Michaels interrupted McIntyre and asked him to not think about the past. He asked Drew McIntyre to focus solely on defeating Randy Orton at SummerSlam, before making his way to the ring.

"You haven't let anybody down ... The road you've traveled you deserve and you have earned where you're at." - @ShawnMichaels



WWE RAW results: Randy punts Shawn Michaels, hits McIntyre with an RKO

After appearing in the ring, Shawn Michaels talked about the emotions he felt after watching Randy Orton attack Ric Flair last week. He said Ric Flair is the man who helped many superstars become legends and that includes Triple H and Randy Orton. HBK claimed that Randy Orton doesn't appreciate what Ric Flair did for him in the past before saying that Orton will get his head kicked off at SummerSlam. Shawn Michaels hyped the upcoming PPV for a few minutes before taking his leave.

However, as soon as Shawn Michaels turned, Randy Orton hit him with an RKO and immediately followed that up with a Punt Kick. Drew McIntyre ran in and chased Randy Orton off, but as he was trying to help Shawn Michaels get up, Randy Orton slid back into the ring and tried to attack the WWE Champion. Drew McIntyre took down Orton by throwing into the Plexiglas, but The Viper soon got up and hit him with an RKO.

