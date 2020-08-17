Shawn Michaels To Confront Randy Orton On RAW After The Viper Attacked Ric Flair Last Week

WWE recently revealed that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear on this week’s WWE RAW where he’ll give fans an update on Ric Flair’s health. The Nature Boy was attacked by Randy Orton last week after the two delivered an incredible promo. The incident hyped up the ongoing Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre feud and also gave a healthy boost to the Randy Orton vs Edge storyline that is currently on hold. Randy Orton is scheduled to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2020 which will take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers).

I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/TNOsjSodVi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 11, 2020

Randy Orton was earlier scheduled to face Edge at SummerSlam, but after the Hall of Famer injured himself at WWE Backlash, plans were changed. After that, WWE chose to go with a Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre feud which will now headline SummerSlam. There is speculation that the Rated-R Superstar could soon return and continue his feud with The Legend Killer. WrestlingNews claims Randy Orton will become the new WWE Champion at SummerSlam but will go on to lose his title to Edge at Royal Rumble 2021 or WrestleMania 37.

“An idea was pitched to have Orton win the title and then defend against Edge at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and McIntyre could win the title again at a later date to get his true crowning moment with fans in attendance,” claimed the report.

What could happen on Monday night RAW?

According to various reports, Shawn Michaels will call out Randy Orton on the upcoming episode and demand an explanation for the attack on Ric Flair. Fans are speculating that Randy Orton could attack Shawn Michaels on RAW, which will give a big boost to his Legend Killer persona. Some believe that Drew McIntyre could save Shawn Michaels from Randy Orton and hit The Viper with a Claymore.

“On the final RAW before SummerSlam, Shawn Michaels will be in attendance. Last Monday, Michaels and the WWE Universe watched as Randy Orton viciously punted Ric Flair, leaving “The Nature Boy” in need of medical attention,” read WWE's statement.

WWE RAW: Matches/segments scheduled for RAW this week

Shawn Michaels scheduled to make an appearance

Sasha Banks and Bayley could call out Asuka

Dominik could attack Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio could make an appearance

Image credits: WWE.com