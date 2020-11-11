Sixers New Jersey Honours Allen Iverson And Philly's Boathouse Row

The NBA 2020-21 season is set to begin on December 22. Before the season begins, teams will be revealing their new City Edition jerseys. The Philadelphia 76ers recently released their colours, which not only features Philadelphia's famous Boathouse Row but also honours franchise legend, Allen Iverson.

76ers unveil Sixers new jersey honouring Ben Simmons and Allen Iverson

Also, enter for a chance to win a jersey! — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 10, 2020

Before the news was made official, many reports hinted at the iconic black 76ers uniform returning. The 76ers new jersey will have Philadelphia written in white, while the Boathouse Row outline along Schuylkill River features in the centre. Additionally, the waistband for the shorts will feature a Liberty Bell design. The Boathouse Row will continue on the back of the jersey, where the player's name and number will be written.

The black colour will be complemented by red and blue lines, along with 76 written on the side as well. “We love telling stories through the 76ers brand, specifically of our great city and always honouring our history,” Sixers President Chris Heck said in his statement. He added that this year, they will honour the city by combining old and new styles. The jersey is set to be released on December 3.

Do fans like the Sixers Boathouse Row City Edition jersey?

Ben Simmons Instagram post featuring the Sixers' new jersey

Allen Iverson, who was the 76ers No. 1 Draft pick in 1996, is regarded as a franchise legend responsible for making the classic black jerseys famous. Ben Simmons, who has been with the team for three seasons, was pushing for the jerseys to make a return. In 2017, he even took a poll about the jerseys, where fans chose the older black editions.

As per reports, Heck and Simmons made a deal, agreeing that if wins the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year award, he can participate in the jersey making process. Heck even tweeted a photo of Iverson, which made fans speculate about the new jerseys. “Growing up in Australia, I always associated the 76ers with the black uniform that Allen Iverson wore in the early 2000s,” Simmons said during an interview, adding that he is glad he was included in the decision.

