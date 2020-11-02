NBA City Jerseys: Which New 2020-21 City Edition Uniforms Are Hit And Miss Amongst Fans?

As of now, the new NBA city edition jerseys have been a hit or (mostly) a miss for fans. With 2019-20 season all wrapped up, there have been pictures of new city jerseys shared online. While most teams getting more jerseys, fans debated over which jersey they like, and which one they do not.

Also read | Disney-themed NBA jerseys created by artist and SLAM for all 30 teams ahead of NBA restart

Have NBA city edition uniforms been leaked?

New City Edition for Lakers? pic.twitter.com/UGZZWnwWDd — Mike Luciano (@ByMikeLuciano) October 30, 2020

The Suns 2021 “City” jersey has been leaked. (via @camisasdanba)



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iFyYOz9Xi4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 29, 2020

FIRST LOOK: Apparent leak of Spurs' new City alternate. Legitimacy not yet confirmed. (h/t @sga4mvp) pic.twitter.com/vSbcweSgRn — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 30, 2020

Most of the jerseys set to debut next year, have been leaked, rated and discussed online. While some fans seem to hate the entire line of city jerseys, the one's belonging to the Phoenix Suns (who were also roasted), San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors were mostly liked by all. The Los Angeles Lakers also might be reverting back to the classic blue and white colours, which has fans excited.

The remaining, however, criticized. Some fans referred to the other jerseys as "trash", while the New Orleans Pelicans' jersey ended up being compared to a pack of cigarettes.

As of now, only the Portland Trail Blazers jerseys have been released officially.

Our 2020-21 uniform celebrates the unique beauty of Oregon’s landscape as well as acknowledging & honoring the tribal nations throughout what is now considered Oregon who have called this land their home from the beginning.



Take a closer look: https://t.co/rDbfOWf2In pic.twitter.com/j7fKjOGA3w — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 29, 2020

Also read | NBA: Lakers, Nets, 76ers, Celtics excite fans with new NBA City jerseys for 2019-20 season

Do fans like new NBA city edition jerseys?

I really hope these NBA city Jersey that are being posted everywhere are not legit!

90% of the ones I seen are TRASH 🤮 — Moses Montalvo (@Moses_Montalvo) November 2, 2020

is every NBA team competing to have the worst City Edition jersey? — ed (@thxtguy) November 2, 2020

This year’s NBA “City Edition” Jerseys are mostly misses for me. Phoenix probably has the best I’ve seen so far but the skyline/sunset motif feels played out for me — Joey (@hyunso_ochoi) November 1, 2020

The “city jerseys” for the NBA for the upcoming season are so trash like they are are trash. — HS 🐺 (@itshotasHAL) November 2, 2020

Are any of the NBA city jerseys actually... good? — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 29, 2020

Nobody:

The mfs that made the nba city jerseys: pic.twitter.com/6wUc6wSPlT — David 🏀🇺🇬 (@Dayvid137) October 29, 2020

Also read | Lakers could don an altered version of their "classic" uniform for the 2021 season: NBA uniforms 2020

What will be the NBA start date?

While the 2019-20 season ended in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is looking to start the next season in December. The NBA is apparently aiming for a December 22 date, so that they can even benefit from the crucial Christmas game. Yet, reports state that LeBron James and other NBA stars who played at the bubble are not ready for the season to resume so soon, and might skip the first month.

Also read | NBA's delayed comeback for the NBA 2021 season could result in a $1 billion loss: NBA start date

(Image credits: NBA official site)