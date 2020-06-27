Sixers Schedule 2020: Revised Schedule, Key Games And NBA Playoffs Chances

The NBA released the revised schedule for the 2019/20 season ahead of the restart on July 30. The 22 teams will move to the Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 7 to begin with their training regimen before the season resumes. Philadelphia 76ers' tentative schedule for eight seeding games was released as part of the elaborate NBA's revised schedule. Here's everything to know about the Sixers schedule 2020, NBA standings and NBA playoff bracket 2020.

Coming to your screens August 1st...📽️ pic.twitter.com/db7B4Ycg1R — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 27, 2020

Sixers schedule 2020

The 76ers will resume their season against Indiana Pacers on August 1 at the Visa Athletic Center. The Pacers will be a difficult opponent for the 76ers, especially considering they fell below Indiana in the Eastern Conference before the three-month hiatus. While rest of the Sixers schedule 2020 is comparatively smoother, for a side looking to jump a few places in the NBA standings, the 76ers do finish their regular season with two tough opponents - Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

Date Time Opponent Venue August 1 7:00 PM Indiana Pacers Visa Athletic Center August 3 8:00 PM San Antonio Spurs Visa Athletic Center August 5 4:00 PM Washington Wizards The Arena (WWOS) August 7 6:30 PM Orlando Magic HP Field House August 9 6:30 PM Portland Trail Blazers Visa Athletic Center August 11 4:30 PM Phoenix Suns Visa Athletic Center August 12 6:30 PM Toronto Raptors HP Field House August 14 TBD Houston Rockets ESPN WWOS

Sixers schedule 2020: NBA playoff bracket 2020, standings

Philadelphia 76ers were sixth in the Eastern Conference before the season was suspended. With a 39-26 (win-loss) record, Philadelphia fell behind in the race for a top-four finish after navigating past a difficult post-All-Star schedule. The 76ers could move as high as fourth in the Eastern Conference. Their potential opponents in the first round could be Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Six NBA games on July 31: Orlando/Nets at 2:30 p.m. ET, Grizzlies/Blazers, Suns/Wizards, Celtics/Bucks, Kings/Spurs, Rockets/Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2020

NBA releases schedule

As per the NBA schedule 2020, the regular season will be played between July 30 and August 14. August 15 and 16 are booked for a play-in tournament (to determine the eighth-seeded teams; if needed). The NBA playoff bracket 2020 is scheduled to begin on August 17, with the NBA Finals expected to conclude by October 13.

Note: The above-mentioned schedule is as per Eastern Standard Time (EST). Indian Standard Time (IST) will be nine hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST. Dates will vary accordingly.

