NBA Restart: Adam Silver Worried About Major Coronavirus Spread As It Could End Season

While NBA commissioner Adam Silver is optimistic about the resumption of the league at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando next month, he expressed concerns over the stumbling blocks that could derail NBA’s lucrative plan. But before taking such a massive step, there are multiple important questions to be answered.

What happens if a player tests positive for COVID-19 during the season?

In that case, a player would require to refrain from exercising from two weeks, which would automatically rule him out for an entire round of the playoffs. Despite a positive case, Adam Silver suggests the league will keep moving forward, no matter who the player is. So, be it LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo or even a rookie player.

“If we had a single player test positive, frankly, whether that player was an All-Star or a journeyman, that player would then go into quarantine. We would then be tracking any players or other personnel that that player had been in contact with, and even potentially supplement the daily testing just to ensure that others have not been contaminated. But we would continue,” Adam Silver told select media on a global conference call, who was joined by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, NBPA president Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala.

What if multiple players test positive inside the NBA bubble? Will that be enough to end the season?

There is uncertainty around the league’s detailed plan to combat such a situation but Silver won’t hesitate to end the season under extreme circumstances to prevent further damage. “If we were to have a significant spread of coronavirus through our community, that ultimately might lead us to stopping,” Silver said.

As per the NBA’s guidelines to restart the season, players will be tested frequently and will be allowed to join their respective teams only if they return with multiple negative tests. “We’re working closely with the Players’ Association, with Disney, and with public health officials in Florida as to what that line should be. And it hasn’t been precisely designed. I think we want to get down on the ground and start to see how our testing’s working and how the protocols are working and then we’ll make decisions as we go," he said.

NBA Restart at Disney World: Stuff of dreams nightmare?

According to the Florida Department of Health, nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in Florida were registered on Friday, crushing the previous single-day high of 5,511 cases. Meanwhile, Orange County recorded a high of 1,051 cases with a positive rate of 17.9%. Later on Friday, the state also announced that it will close all bars.

The positive coronavirus cases in Florida have caught the attention of team officials and players. Adam Silver acknowledges the big risk NBA is willing to take despite significant health-related complications involved. “The level of concern has increased, not just because of the increased levels (of coronavirus cases) in Florida, but throughout the country,” the 58-year-old said. “No options are risk-free right now. Yet we can’t sit on the sidelines indefinitely, and we must adapt. We believe it will be safer on our campus than off it. But this is not business as usual,” he said on the NBA bubble plan.

Another noteworthy point addressed by Adam Silver was the presence of Disney resort employees on-site as they could become infected and then possibly carry the virus into the bubble. “Of course, we designed our campus, in essence, to isolate ourselves from whatever the level of cases was in the surrounding community,” Silver said. “But since we designed our initial protocol, we are continuing to work with Disney on the testing of at least a subset of their employees that could potentially be in the same room as our players, and anyone else who’s tested daily on our campus. So we are satisfied that, once we work through those additional measures with Disney, we will continue to have a safe setting for us to resume our season.”

On Friday evening, the NBA and NBPA came together to finalise a comprehensive plan for NBA restart on July 30. The plan lists down stringent health and safety protocols, a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” explained Silver before adding: “We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”

On the same day, it was announced that 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus, a 5.3% rate of positive tests leaguewide. The reported list includes Nikola Jokic, Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, Alex Len, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick Jones Jr. Two unnamed Suns players are also reportedly included in this group.

So, how does it affect the NBA bubble plan?

Amid the tension surrounding the NBA restart, Adam Silver was rather 'relieved' after looking at the number of cases as the team officials were bracing for a much higher positive rate. "One thing we're learning with this virus is, so much is unpredictable. We're not saying full steam ahead no matter what happens. We all talk daily, and we're gonna see how this continues to play out. But we feel very comfortable right now with where we are."

The NBA restart at Disney World restart is scheduled to commence on July 30. Teams will play eight games, followed by the usual playoff stretch with seven-game series. Lastly, Adam Silver revealed the NBA's future broadcast plans, stating that games will be presented with enhanced audio for players and coaches coupled with never-before-used camera angles for fans.