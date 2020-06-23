NBA Restart Could Be In Jeopardy As COVID-19 Cases In Florida Soar Past 100,000 Mark

The NBA restart date is tentatively set for July 31 with teams heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando on July 7. However, plans for the NBA restart could potentially be in jeopardy with COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in the state of Florida. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported that the state has passed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 case with the rate of positive cases rising as high as 12 percent.

Coronavirus cases in Florida are spiking incredibly fast. This is like what was happening in Italy when Italy was in a crisis.



The GOP moved its convention to Florida.



We're about to have an epic clash between ignorance and reality.#DeSantisBetrayedFlorida pic.twitter.com/ao8HPAOtwW — JRehling (@JRehling) June 18, 2020

NBA restart to be postponed due to Florida coronavirus situation?

The league is hoping that the NBA bubble plan, alongside the recently released 113-page health and safety protocol will be enough to guarantee safety of the players while also ensuring a conclusion to the 2019-20 NBA season. According to Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University, the soaring number of coronavirus cases is a massive worry for the NBA hierarchy.

Some of the guidelines mentioned in the NBA safety protocol include no contact between players outside the court, regular testing of players for COVID-19 including daily testing of body temperatures, and potentially using monitors to determine a player's health condition. Despite the numerous protocols, Binney suggests it would be nearly impossible for the league to keep the cases away from the bubble.

NBA bubble plan could fail amid the pandemic

Speaking to CBS Sport, Zach Binney noted that the increased number of infections in the state means the chances of a member of the NBA staff being infected is significantly higher. Under such circumstances, it could prove to be extremely difficult for the league to prevent an outbreak despite the NBA bubble plan. "If it's drizzling, maybe your head can stay dry," Zach Binney explained the NBA restart plan. "If it's pouring, that's a really hard ask for a mesh hat."

Per Binney's estimation, if the NBA does restart the season in July, it could be a "full-on rainstorm". "By the time you're seeing 12%-plus positive and 4,000 cases a day in Florida, it's out there. The horse is out of the barn and you're going to have a heck of a time getting it back in," he added.

Florida coronavirus: Is Florida closing again?

According to the Department of Health, Florida reported almost 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the overall tally past 100,000. The death toll is reported to be 3,173. A record-high 4,049 cases were reported in the state on Saturday. Despite the surge in new cases, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there are no plans to issue a strict lockdown as he wants businesses to reopen in the state, while also urging the people to follow social distancing guidelines.

BREAKING: Another Florida record day. Added 4049 new COVID-19 cases overnight. 12.36% positivity rate. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 20, 2020

