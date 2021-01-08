Sixers' Seth Curry Tests COVID-19 Positive During Nets Game, Entire Team Put In Quarantine

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers were rattled after a player tested positive for COVID-19 during their game against the Brooklyn Nets and as a result, the entire team is now quarantined in New York. Although it was unclear which Sixers player tested positive for the virus, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski, it is guard Seth Curry. Curry was ruled out for the game due to an injury and spent the first quarter of the game on the bench before being informed of his positive COVID-19 test.

ALSO READ: NBA Scores: 76ers Weather Beal Storm, Giannis Leads Bucks' Surge, PG Clips Curry's Wings

Seth Curry COVID-19: Sixers guard tests positive for coronavirus

Prior to their game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers revealed that Seth Curry was ruled out of the contest due to a sore ankle. Curry picked up the injury when he played 36 minutes in the Sixers’ win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. However, the 30-year-old was still watching the action unfold from the bench during the first quarter of the game.

Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of a loss in Brooklyn tonight, sources tell ESPN. He went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left arena separate from team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

ALSO READ: Lakers Looking Forward To Celebrate NBA Title Win At The White House Ahead Of Trump Exit

He was sat with his mask on for the first quarter, next to assistant coach Sam Cassell and center Joel Embiid. It was then during the break in the first quarter when Curry was informed that he had, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19. The two-time NBA D-League All-Star then quickly rushed to an isolation room and left the arena, keeping away from the rest of the team.

ALSO READ: Nets, Without Irving And Durant, Beat NBA-leading 76ers

Sixers quarantine: NBA team set to conduct contact tracing on Friday morning

Fortunately, Curry wasn't on the court during the game and hence, didn't come in contact with several other players. However, the SIxers are staying put in New York on Thursday night and will conduct contact tracing on Friday morning. Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat next to Curry, spoke to ESPN after the game and revealed that he plans to self-quarantine from his family until he is certain he didn’t contract the virus.

Sixers are staying over in New York and will commence contact tracing in morning, sources said. https://t.co/OtHYHPKeog — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

The Sixers ended up suffering a humiliating 122-109 defeat against the Nets, who were without superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on Thursday. It was the Sixers' second defeat of the season. Doc Rivers' side are scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Receives Death Threat From NBA Fan For February Game Vs Brooklyn Nets

Image Credits - AP